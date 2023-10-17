Porsche, hypothesis of a sensational return to F1 to the detriment of Audi

After being stuck on the best in 2022, one step away from the announcement with Red Bull, the entry of Porsche in Formula 1 it could happen in the most unexpected way, to the detriment of ‘s rivals Audiwith which it shares the reference group (Volkswagen).

An indiscretion comes from France which, if translated into reality, would be sensational: second Auto-Journal, the new Audi CEO Gernot Döllner would not look favorably on the entry of the house of the four circles into Formula 1 scheduled for 2026 together with Sauber, and in order to mark a separation from his predecessor Markus Duesmann (supporter of the agreement with the team of Hinwil and who last year presented the project with a thousand smiles together with the president of F1 Stefano Domenicali) would be ready to take a step back, giving way to Porsche, as revealed by a source to the French newspaper. Audi recently also announced its farewell to the Dakar after 2024, and doing the same with Formula 1 would significantly reduce its presence in motorsports.

The struggles in the Volkswagen group

Duesmann, who lost the challenge to Oliver in July 2022 Blume to become CEO of the Volkswagen group, he was unceremoniously ousted a year later as the final act of the internal power struggle. Blume, unlike Döllner, would be enthusiastic about bringing the Volkswagen group into the Circus, but obviously he would do so with the Porsche brand, of which he remained CEO.

The Stuttgart company would take over the work carried out so far in Neuburg on the new engines for 2026, in what would be configured as a real rebranding, a name change as competitors in the F1 of the future between two four-wheel giants. At the same time, Porsche would give up Formula E at the end of 2025 to better concentrate on its debut in Formula 1. Even if the line of the Volkswagen group and the intentions of Porsche and Audi were confirmed, the operation would have many obstacles. Regardless of the contractual issues with Formula 1 and Sauber, there would certainly be a backlash in terms of image for the Circus and for the group itself.