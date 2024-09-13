Since the beginning of television, series have been fundamental in shaping collective memory and have evolved alongside cultural and technological changes, from the days of black and white to the era of digital platforms. The exhibition The series of our lifeorganised by the SGAE at the Palacio de Longoria in Madrid, takes a look at seven decades of television production in Spain. Through objects, costumes and iconic elements, it offers a nostalgic and contemporary immersion into more than 40 series.

“Spanish series travel very well and have connected more with the public than cinema has been able to do many times,” said Jorge Sánchez-Cabezudo, creator of the content. The Crematorium (2011) and of The Zone (2017), His brother, Alberto, also a creator and screenwriter, reflects on the evolution of television formats and highlights that new platforms have made it possible to adapt the length of episodes to narrative needs. “Before, you had to stick to 70-minute formats to be able to include advertising,” he recalls.

A tour through seven decades of television

The exhibition is divided into different sections, each dedicated to a key period of Spanish television. Highlights include pieces such as the original drawings by Antonio Mingote for the episode The asphalt of Stories to keep you awake (1966), one of the most iconic series of black and white television, or the original costume of Álvaro de Luna as the Algarrobo in Curro Jimenez (1976), rescued thanks to the collaboration of the family of the late actor.

Among the most curious elements that now house the corridors of this historic modernist mansion where the SGAE has its headquarters, the original paintings from the undersecretary’s office stand out. The Ministry of Time (2015), painted to look like old portraits, as well as the wedding dress that Lydia Bosch wore in the last chapter of Family doctorkept for 25 years. In addition, visitors can discover the original counter of Pharmacy on call (1991), a piece loaned by the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Alcalá de Henares, which preserved it after receiving it as a donation from the production.

Literary classics adapted to the screen, for example, The reeds and the mud (1978) or Fortunata and Jacinta (1980), present there, left their mark on the audience of the time and managed to popularize great works of Spanish literature. Sánchez-Cabezudo highlights this value of series as witnesses of social and cultural changes: “Television has been a witness and narrator of the transformations of the country.” For him, this exhibition “is a recognition of those voices that have accompanied so many generations.”

The exhibition does not forget contemporary productions that have redefined the audiovisual panorama, such as The Money Heist either Elite. In the words of Lorenzo Mejino, the curator of the tour, the aim is to attract all generations: “We want the youngest to come accompanied by their parents or grandparents, and to share the stories that have marked each generation.”

The series of our life is a journey through the television history of Spain, inviting visitors to explore the role of television in the construction of the country’s cultural identity. It will be open to the public at the Longoria Palace until November 3, with free admission from four to nine at night.