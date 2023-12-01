News and farewells

The 2023 post-season tests held at Yas Marina will be remembered essentially for two main reasons: on the one hand, the Abu Dhabi track welcomed for the first time in the category one of the greatest promises of Italian motorsport as Andrea Kimi Antonellihired by PRESS as official driver for the next championship. On the other hand, always taking into account 2024, the three days of tests carried out between November and December saw at work for the last time the Dallara F2 2018i.e. the single-seater used by all the teams in the last six seasons before the great technical and technological revolution that will take place starting next year.

A small F1

The new single-seater, unveiled on the occasion of the last Italian GP in Monza and which will remain in the series until 2026 included, will present characteristics that will make it a real ‘mini’ F1, in order not to create an excessive performance gap for the drivers who will arrive in the Circus tomorrow. In addition to the lines that also make it visually similar to an F1, the car will be very more performing thanks to 3.4 liter turbo Mecachrome engineand will have control systems already used in the top series such as the DRS (Drug Reduction System) and the VSC (Virtual Safety Car), continuing the use of synthetic fuels. Among the numerous changes implemented, in addition to those mentioned, the new F2 will therefore follow the model of its older sister, also and above all as regards the philosophy ofground effect.

Antonelli’s first impressions

It is therefore clear that the transition to Formula 2 will represent a great leap in quality in the careers of young drivers, even more so for the 17-year-old Antonelli. Unlike most of his colleagues, the Bolognese will debut next year with these cars arriving directly from the European Regional Formula, where this year he won the title in his first participation. A debut success that the Mercedes jewel had also achieved in other categories such as the Formula Regional Middle East and the Italian Formula 4, but which will now see it at work with cars never tested before. Meanwhile, the tests in Abu Dhabi with the 2018 Dallara still highlighted the big differences noted with the cars used in the past, described by Antonelli in an interview published by the official PREMA team account: “I have to say obviously there is much more power – commented – the first lap was something special especially for the effect of theacceleration and for one greater performance. It’s also pretty heavy, and therefore it is quite hard to manage also from a physical point of view, but in any case I have a great feeling with the car. There are some points where I will have to improve, especially with the brakes, because the carbon ones are quite hard and you can push harder. In any case, I feel good and I’m enjoying the experience, I just have to continue in this direction.”