It is common to hear that the developments that were achieved in Formula 1 were later turned into street cars. However, not many examples are directly replicated.

But with the electrification of vehicles there is an almost simultaneous learning of both engineers working in competition and those in vehicle development.

Now Mercedes Benz, through your division Mercedes-AMG, announced how it will turn all its experience in the hybrid era of Formula 1 and apply it to its street cars.

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, a direct descendant of F1 cars, is responsible for this technology transfer.

In 2014, the highest category of motorsports changed and the regulations began to require a propulsion system composed of a 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine together with two electric power units.

That year marked the beginning of the hybrid era in F1 And since then the team of the German brand has won each and every one of the championships played, both for teams and drivers, with 6 titles for Lewis Hamilton and one for the German. Nico Rosberg.

That leadership in the management of Mercedes hybrid propulsion systems is going to begin to shape in street models starting this year.

All this new technology derives from Project ONE, the hyper-defensive model that descends directly from the Mercedes Formula 1 monoposts.

New generation of AMG models

The Mercedes-AMG hybrid system is designed and developed to increase performance.

The division AMG (Aufrecht, Melcher, Großaspach; surnames of its founders and city of birth of the first) announced what its new range of models will be like.

While electrification means less fuel consumption for most street model hybrid systems, for AMG it means higher performance. And the numbers they are beastly.

The strategy is based on two pillars: one called E Performance, which involves a second power unit, in this case electric; and the other is the architecture of that system that favors an improvement in the behavior of the vehicles.

The new concept combines the AMG engine from 8 or 4 cylindersDepending on the model, with an electric motor, a high-performance battery and four-wheel drive.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 73e promises more than 800 horsepower and less than 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h.

While this combination at first glance does not differ much from any other hybrid, knowing the details and the numbers it generates is what really surprises.

The electric motor, developed by AMG, delivers a power of up to 204 hp (150) and will be mounted exclusively on the rear axle and directly drive the rear wheels. In addition, it will have an electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential.

But that electric motor will also be able to move the front wheels in certain situations. For example, in times of low adherence. But as is tradition in the AMG division, the whole system will give rear axle priority.

The other benefit of this configuration is the weight distribution In the car, since the combustion engine will be in front and in the back, the electric motor and the battery pack will be located, which will help to achieve the long-awaited 50 and 50 distribution.

Part of the secret, in the batteries

The Mercedes-AMG battery pack was designed to increase performance, although it will allow you to drive on electricity alone.

AMG has chosen to create its own cooling system for the 400 V battery pack. The German company calls it “direct cooling”.

The engineers considered that due to the demands that these types of cars can be subjected to, with immediate and repeated energy demands, a traditional cooling system with liquid throughout the package would not have been enough.

That is why they designed a system in which 560 battery cells are individually cooled. In this way, each Celt is permanently surrounded by a coolant based on a non-conductive liquid of electricity.

Each cell in the Mercedes-AMG battery pack will be individually cooled.

Are some 14 liters of coolant those that circulate above and below the battery, passing through each cell.

Although for now there is no detailed definition of the technical specifications of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG models, the company talks about more than 800 horsepower power and more than 1,000 Nm of torque for a hybrid set with a V8 engine.

The first of the models to carry this configuration will be the GT 73e, a four-door sports car that will have more power than several Ferrari models and that will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds.

It will also be a “plug-in” model. In other words, its batteries can be recharged by connecting them to a power outlet and offering the possibility of driving exclusively with electricity for a few kilometers.

But it is clear that what Mercedes-AMG prioritized is what its entire history has dedicated itself to: creating high-performance sports cars.