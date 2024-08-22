Home World

A man lost his wife and child due to a medical error. How serious is the problem in the country? New figures show “only the tip of the iceberg.”

Medical malpractice and medical malpractice are also an issue in Germany. At a Green Party event at the end of May, one of those affected spoke. In 2019, his heavily pregnant wife was admitted to a Hamburg hospital with pain. There, she was wrongly diagnosed with summer flu, negligently overlooked life-threatening sepsis and treated incorrectly on this basis. The woman died, as did her baby. “That was by far the worst day of my life,” said the man.

Report on medical malpractice in Germany: One in five cases involves an error that results in damage

In this case, the treatment error had the most serious imaginable consequences. However, it is rare for errors in German hospitals to result in death. There are hardly any nationwide figures on treatment errors. The Federal Medical Service, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Health, provides a brief overview. The MD evaluates treatment error reports and takes stock: 12,438 such reports were issued in 2023.

Only with the help of expert reports can affected patients receive compensation. More than one in five reports came to the conclusion that there was a treatment error that was the “cause of the damage”. The Medical Service presented the results on Thursday (22 August).

New figures on treatment errors: “Just the tip of the iceberg”

Specifically, there were 2,679 errors that resulted in damage. This figure is in the per thousand range for around 20 million treatment cases in hospitals. However, in reality it is likely to be higher, as Dr. Stefan Gronemeyer, Chairman of the Federal Medical Service, explained. “Our assessment figures only show a very small part of what actually happens.”

The number of unreported treatment errors is “significantly higher,” as we know from scientific studies. “We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” says Gronemeyer. “Experts assume that errors and avoidable damage occur in around one percent of all inpatient treatments.” Accordingly, 168,000 patients are affected by this every year. Only around three percent of all damage cases are tracked. “The experts also assume that there are around 17,000 avoidable deaths due to errors.” According to the non-representative figures from the Medical Service, an error led to death in 75 cases.

Treatment errors As the Ministry of Health explains, a medical error occurs “if the treatment does not correspond to the generally accepted professional standard that exists at the time it is carried out.”

Medical malpractice in Germany: Wrong medication, forgotten surgical equipment, mix-ups

Two thirds of the allegations related to surgical procedures in the hospital, such as incorrect treatment for hip and knee joint wear or bone fractures. It is not always clear which ones and, if so, whether the sole responsibility lies with the treating doctor.

The medical service also described 151 so-called “never events”. These are errors that should never happen under any circumstances. These include serious medication errors, foreign bodies accidentally left behind after operations or patient mix-ups. For example, a 39-year-old woman who was due to undergo surgery for a cyst was accidentally sterilized. The woman has been infertile ever since.

Medical expert Gronemeyer therefore said at the beginning of the press conference: “The health system and care in Germany have many problems. One of the most serious problems for the patients affected is the quality of care.”

At the event in May in the Bundestag, the relative repeatedly fought back tears. He did not appear angry or reproachful. “None of those involved acted intentionally.” Rather, it seemed as if he felt left alone with his fate. He had “doubts about the rule of law in the area of ​​patient safety.” Hospitals would like to sweep the issue of medical errors under the carpet and are not very cooperative. If it comes to Compensation procedures are too bureaucratic and take far too long. “This prolongs the suffering for those affected.” (as)