Kelly slater

The 11-time world champion of surfing, known anti-vaccines, manifested in the last hours due to the uproar caused by the case of Novak Djokovic. The surfer, who would also have to travel to Australia to play the WSL Championship Tour, commented on his position in the New York Times. “If you are vaccinated, why do you care about the status of another? Unless, of course, the vaccine does not protect you, “he mentioned.