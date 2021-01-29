Xabi Tolosa and Pablo Hernando came up with the idea of ​​making a board game about a night out in 2015. The game – titled Today it leaves– was published in June 2020, five years later. Between the two dates, Tolosa and Hernando have not been stopped: there have been dozens of test games, they have gone through many friends and family houses and the game has undergone many changes, which were polished as those friends and family played it. testing. Those first versions, moreover, were not as showy as the ones we found in stores: “They were dirty pages written in pencil,” Tolosa tells by telephone to Verne.

Before board games were sent to the press, their creators have had to verify with dozens of games that the game mechanics work, that there are no errors and, above all, that the game is fun. All this, without the game existing. And how do you prove a game that doesn’t exist yet? Typically with small papers handwritten by the creators that generally look nothing like the end game. We have spoken with four authors of Spanish board games to tell us what this process is like. We have also asked for photos of those first homemade prototypes.

From the head to a pile of pen papers

Jesús Torres, author of games like Patios, Watson & holmes or Pandemic Iberia (together with the author of Pandemic original, Matt Leacock) tells Verne that “each person who creates games can apply their methods, such as the different possible routines of each writer when writing a book.” However, he considers – like all those interviewed – that in all routines there must be something in common: “Play, play and play. And pay attention in each game ”.

The starting point of most games is an idea or concept. For example Patios, where players try to get the most beautiful garden by collecting and maintaining plants, represented on cards, started with a visual idea. “Wanted to a game on the courtyards of Córdoba. I believed that a fundamentally popular festival rooted in the Cordovan people such as patios deserved a good game and that it would also be something attractive in general, ”he explains. “I also wanted it to reflect that it is a popular festival, that in the game the people of the neighborhood who lovingly care for their patios were important to show them to whoever wants to visit them.”

Later, Torres thought about the mechanics: how to get the flowers, how to show how laborious it is to maintain the patio, how the characters that will help improve and maintain the patio will be represented … In this case, the creator explains that the basis of the mechanics that he devised were maintained from the first prototype. However, this is not always the case. “When you have an idea in your head or you have a set of concepts floating in the air, you will never know if they work well if you don’t take them down from there and translate them into something that you can touch, move, shuffle …”, they explain to Verne by email Sheila Santos and Israel Cendrero, creators of games such as The Red Cathedral, Ramen or 1987 Channel Tunnel.

Santos and Cendrero, who publish their games under the seal Llama Dice, they say that the first tests “are usually a disaster.” They give as an example their last title, The Red Cathedral, where players have to build St. Basil’s Cathedral obtaining resources, decorating it strategically, claiming a section of the cathedral to take charge of the construction … “In a game of the complexity of The Red Cathedral, you know that it is very likely that 80% of what you are testing will not end in the final game, if it ends up being published in the end ”.

And how do you prove a game that doesn’t exist yet? “Something that is usually very common is to translate the ideas and the mechanics of the game into physics in a more or less sloppy way, simply to see if that idea can come to anything,” say Santos and Cendrero. This is how all those interviewed have done it: after creating a homemade prototype, they check, game by game, what is wrong, how it could be more fun, how to speed it up … In the case of The Red Cathedral, Santos and Cendrero tested more than 15 different versions. You can see the components of many of them in this video:

“Stress” the game and friends

The first prototypes of a game have to first go through the tests of its creators and their closest circle. “We do the following: we test it until we are bored with it between the two of us, sometimes even simulating additional players, and when we are happy enough with how it works, we move on to teach it to our regular playgroup to try different ways of thinking” , Santos and Cendrero explain. Then, it’s time to expand the test circle. “Our friends have finished getting fed up with the game”, jokes Xabi Tolosa, who estimates that they will have tried Today it leaves with about 200 people.

The games must be tried, explain all the authors, both with assiduous people and outside the world of board games. “When the prototype takes shape, it’s time to stress it out,” explains Jesús Torres, who is also the president of the board games association. We all play, whose playgroups take advantage of to do tests. “You have to play in different ways, with different types of people, try extreme strategies, approach from different points of view …” Torres says that he asks a player to secretly “press” the game using a specific strategy to see what happens.

When the creators of the game are satisfied with the prototype, it can still undergo a lot of changes before it is no longer a handful of pencil-drawn and photocopied sheets or cards. Sometimes, Torres says, they even change the subject: “Sometimes it is surprising, seen from the outside, that a game changes its theme from the prototype to its publication,” he explains. “A game about building a city can be aesthetically set in a Roman city, a medieval fortress or an ancient Egyptian town, and it is very common [que cambie] according to the decision of the publisher for the best publicity, whether or not there are other games with similar themes, etc “.

Today it comes out, for example, he lost dozens of letters after meeting with his editors (Francisco Fernández and Alejandro Pérez, authors of Ladrillazo). “They told us that their thing would be, thinking about printing, to have about 150 letters. We had more than 200, ”says Tolosa. “We had to cut out and see which cards were essential.” Before having the illustrations by Paco Alcázar, who was in charge of the final version, the prototypes had drawings by Tolosa himself. “In the end, I even took a liking to them,” he says.

A playgroup without training wheels

Someone does not know how to ride a bike until they can do it without adult supervision and without training wheels. Something similar happens with board games: they are not finished until they are perfectly understood without the supervision of their creators being necessary. “For five years we had been teaching Today it leaves as if I were a showman, telling things about the game out loud and answering questions right there, ”says Tolosa. “If you had any doubts, you would solve them during the game, so it was very important to have very polished instructions in which everything is perfectly explained”.

In this process the help of the publisher is also key. Torres and the La Llama Dice duo explain that publishers also create their own playgroups, completely unrelated to the creators. “And they even do tests where not even the editor is present. This is done so as not to influence the player and simulate what would happen when the game is on sale ”, they explain.

Tolosa recalls which was the game in which, finally, they considered that Today it leaves it was ready to stop being a prototype. The game, with a comic background, had some expert comedy testers: “It was a game with a group of friends that included Manuel Bartual, Nikki García and Xavi Puig, from the satirical newspaper The Today World“, Explain. “When I saw that everything was going well, that the game was flowing and there were no doubts was when I said to myself: this game is already salable.” After five years of sticky notes and pencil drawings, it went on sale in June 2020. The first edition has just sold out and the second is on its way.

Below you can see more photos of tests and different prototypes of Patios by Jesús Torres, The Red Cathedral by Sheila Santos and Israel Cendrero and Today it leaves by Xabi Tolosa and Pablo Hernando.

* You can also follow us on Instagram and Flipboard. Don’t miss out on the best of Verne!