Over the past year, while Western governments have helped Ukraine defend itself against Moscow’s aggression by sending arms and imposing economic sanctions, their intelligence services have conducted a parallel and secret hunt for Russian spies. Targeted and joint attacks against Moscow agents remained in the United Statesin Europe after the expulsion of at least 400 suspicious officials from Western embassies. The latest cases are those of a former spy of the German federal secret services and his accomplice in the United States, but in these 12 months of war there have been arrests of 007s in the pay of Russia also in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Poland and Slovenia. A network that continues to function despite, according to the assessment of American and European intelligence officials questioned by the Washington Postsuffered the hardest blow since the Cold War. As he did not expect the rout of his army in the field and the strenuous resistance of the Kiev forces, so former KGB spy Vladimir Putin he had not foreseen a campaign against his secret agents of this magnitude which succeeded in undermining the influence of the Kremlin in Europe and prevented him from receiving key information, especially regarding the supplies of arms to Ukraine by the West.

To compensate for the losses of 007 in the field, Moscow has intensified cyber-espionage operations or has tried alternative ways such as exploiting the flows of migrants to infiltrate new spies or moving an agent from one city from which he had been expelled to another. All moves that don’t worry too much intelligence European and American but which nevertheless are the signal that the alert must remain high. Putin, the officials stress, “will continue in his attempts to rebuild his service network in Europe” and around the world. This is demonstrated by the recent arrest in Bavaria of the 52-year-old former German spy Carsten Linke, accused of revealing to Russia the locations of the Himars missile defense systems, sent by the United States to forces in Kiev, in exchange for a six-figure reward. A leading figure who, precisely by virtue of his role within the German secret services, was able to have access to the most secret information not only from German agents but from all other Western countries, including the CIA. His accomplice, Arthur Eller, 31, was instead stopped by the FBI on a flight from Miami to Munich, where he was later arrested. And then there is the case of the former guardian of the British embassy in Germany – and RAF veteran – David Ballantyne Smith, 58, sentenced to 13 years and 2 months in prison for spying for Moscow.