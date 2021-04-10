For the first time in history, the National Women Soccer League (NWSL), the women’s soccer league of the world champions, will have an Argentine in the technical staff from one of their clubs. Kansas City, the franchise in which Mariana Larroquette will break with the absence that Estefanía Banini had generated when she left American football in 2018, hired Lucas Rodriguez as a video analyst and one of the assistant technicians of the Welshman Huw Williams.

Lucas Rodríguez grew up on Concordia Street, on the border between Floresta and Villa Crespo. He grew up playing ball on the All Boys and Parque baby fields. But at the age of 14, when Argentina was immersed in the hardest political, economic and social crisis in its history, she packed a suitcase, he went to the United States with his parents and his brother and did not return again.

Without speaking English, he adapted to an unfamiliar language and looked for where to play soccer in a country that had a newborn MLS and still had 20 years of development to go before it became one of the most interesting markets of these times.

The ball helped him get scholarships to study and he became professional football player. Throughout his career, he divided the 12 months of the year between the NASL, the second division, and the Major Indoor Soccer League -the way in which soccer penetrated that country-, where he was champion in 2014.

A few months ago, he was surprised by the Call for the US futsal team who will seek to qualify for the World Cup in Lithuania in May. He was proud to represent the country that had offered him a future, in which he met his wife and in which his 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were born. But at 35 he preferred to hang up his boots and begin his career of the other side of the lime line.

“I was always intrigued by the subject of being a coach. And soccerically speaking, I was ready to retire when I get this opportunity in Kansas City ”, he acknowledges in a Buenos Aires man who did not lose over the years from Portland, where Kansas City debuted in the Challenge Cup, the tournament that marks the beginning of a regular season that will begin on May.

“To be honest, I’ve been following the League for a long time because I have a lot of known people who worked there, for example the current coach of the women’s team (Vlatko Andonovski) was my coach. And I always tried to direct guys, I did several licenses. So when the teacher (Huw Williams) offered me the opportunity I didn’t think twice, it’s a very high level and I couldn’t say no to him. I retired to do this. Although I just had to retire from football when they were inviting me to the United States futsal team, ”he remarks.

-How was that moment?

-I had gone to one of the calls, they kept me up to date and they loved me because they are preparing for the World Cup in Lithuania. I was already involved in the group. But I had to call the teacher and tell him that I was not going to be able to do this with this. It hurt my soul because it was an opportunity that I wanted to have for a long time and I really like futsal because I had played it in Argentina.

-It doesn’t seem like an easy decision

-I sometimes start to think that I came with a suitcase and suddenly we are talking about being invited to a futsal team, amazing. But something that I learned in the years that I have here is to improve and move forward. If I have to retire because this position can give me more experience and a better career or embark on something new that could become better, I don’t think twice. I stop playing football and it is not easy, but this is better today and you have to put him into this.

-Kansas City is one of the new teams in the NWSL alongside Racing Louisville, but it has a tradition in women’s soccer. What is the goal?

-The city had already had a women’s team and they had done very well. They played four seasons, they were champions twice in a row… The pressure is there. In addition to the story, some of those who were involved in that team remain. So one of the things we keep in mind is that you have to do things as well as possible because people are very competitive. In United States, Kansas City is considered one of the most soccer cities in the country. But, although the pressure is a bit there and we have to go out to win every game, we are aware that it is a new team and a project that may take a little time.

-Among the new soccer players is Mariana Larroquette. How is your adaptation going?

-Mariana is the only Latina for now. Some girls speak a little Spanish but basically the teacher Natalia (Astrain), who is from Spain, and I, who are in the coaching staff, help her a little with the language. But she has a very funny personality, she looks for them, she is not to hide and say “I don’t understand, I don’t speak”. If you see her, it seems that she understands. She has a very nice personality, she fell in well with the group, I see her well in terms of blending in with the group. On the subject of competition it is not easy, because the speed of the game and the physique in this league are important keys. It is a constant struggle to adjust to that rhythm.

-I imagine that as Argentines they share the habit of mate.

-I came here as a boy but we try to maintain all customs and drink mate every day. What is new for me is this greatest mate, the art of “la montañita”, “el pozo”, those things. I explained to Mariana that I had never done that. I had mates with my grandmother or my parents in a small cup, a light bulb, water and bye. But now he is teaching me how to make mate with the well, that the light bulb can now be touched … I am learning that now.

-You left 20 years ago, you put on the shirt of an American national team, do you still feel Argentine?

-Yes, I always felt Argentine because I grew up there until I was 14 years old. What happens is that when I am invited to the futsal team to be honest, and also when I became a citizen, I have to be grateful to this country. Because it gave me opportunities and because I have my children, who are Americans. If you come here and you don’t adapt or you want to isolate yourself from the culture, it will cost you ten times more. Because the idea is not to isolate yourself because you are from another side, on the contrary: I am Argentine, people know and realize it. But when I have to represent the United States I do it with pride also because he gave me everything.

-Did you ever imagine how your life would have been if you stayed in Buenos Aires?

-We have had the conversation with my dad, but there are so many boys who play ball well in Argentina, I couldn’t tell you that if I stayed, this would happen to me. After all these years I am not complaining because today, when I grow up, I think about the effort they had to make to go to another country with a suitcase. Not just anyone. Many people cannot. In that sense, my parents are heroes, I don’t know if I could do such a thing. They do miss each other, friends, football, a lot of things, but I can’t complain.

-Why did you never come back?

-For several years we couldn’t get out. When we had the residence yes but He had no money to come back. And when I had because I played soccer, I couldn’t go back because I didn’t have time. And then the kids fell for me, now how do I do? What was one ticket, now there are four, because my wife met Argentina in an Exchange Student program at the university, she loved it and wants to return. But the desire to go and return is there because I have many cousins ​​and uncles. The truth is, it is difficult, you saw, to explain why it would seem that one does not want to go or does not make the effort. My parents went two or three times. they came back, unfortunately, when my grandparents were not well or passed away. One day it will be my turn to come back to me. One of the things I dream of sometimes is going back to Concordia Street, where I grew up. Say that I played soccer on that street, that I went to the kiosk here, to school there. And not to mention the food. It will touch me.

Growing up in the “footballiest” city in the United States

Lucas Rodríguez was 14 years old when he settled with his family in Kansas. He had left the Santa Rita Institute in Buenos Aires and had to continue high school in the United States. “It costed us. We didn’t know English!”, He confesses.

“Thank God the schools have a program for international kids who don’t speak the language well. You go to school every day like the other boys, but if it’s eight hours, six of you are in English class and two of you go to gymnastics with the others, for example. The more you learn, the more they let you go to the other classes until they leave you and you do the normal classes ”, he explains.

Accustomed to club life and training five or six times a week, Lucas found a different reality: there were no powers in what they called there soccer. “My dad searched, searched and searched. And, I’m honest with you, at that time as football was not developed I felt that I was one foot ahead of the others because I came from training in Boca and there was no that level here in Kansas City. That was helping me to compete regionally, they take you by plane, they make you play against a sub-16 team, in high school you can play football and represent your school ”, he recalls about the beginnings.

“For playing soccer, here they send you the famous scholarships. They sent me from everywhere. But I ended up going to a lower middle school in Kansas and stayed with my parents until I graduated. I went to school to play, it sounds kind of ugly, but that happens a lot here. I could have been a doctor but at that time I focused on football, ”he laments. And then I went to play in the NASL, which was like the second division here. I played in Minnesota, precisely the club that is in MLS today. And when the big court season ended, he went to the indoor season, which had a team in Kansas. All professional. Some get paid more than others but yes, they were professional leagues: Minnesota United, Portland Timbers, Montreal Impact, they were all in that league. “

-How different was it from the powerful MLS of now?

-It was very different because now the MLS teams have an academy, they train every day in places with professional team structures. It is incomparable to when I first arrived. What’s more, when I was in high school for a while they invited me to train with the First, something that happened if you had a good level because the club had no inferiors. Now the boys who break it play in the sub 14 or sub 15 of the club.

-And as for women’s football, why do you think it grew as much or more than men’s football there?

-One of the great differences that the United States had with respect to the rest is that the girls were interested in the same sport and at the same age as the boys. Here they begin to play at 4 years old. And what happens? Talent is beginning to be detected. When you are in high school you play in front of 3,000 or 5,000 people and when they go to university they have more people. Before being professionals they already played with ten thousand people on a field, they have already traveled, they have already been in a place with an infrastructure that has everything. It is structured in a way that you are already professionals before you are.