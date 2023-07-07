Estadão Contenti

Threads, Instagram’s new social network created to compete with Twitter, was launched less than two days ago and is already used by Brazilian politicians from left to right. Among the new users of Mark Zuckerberg’s network are ministers Flávio Dino (Justice) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology), the governors of São Paulo, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), and of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite ( PSDB), in addition to the first lady Janja da Silva, the senator and leader of the government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

In his first post on the social network, Flávio Bolsonaro shared a photo of himself next to his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with the caption: “Uhhh papa arrived!” The parliamentarian accumulated 54,000 followers on Threads as of this Thursday morning, the 6th. The senator, the Bolsonaro clan and allies are persistent critics of decisions by Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg’s networks, to contain the spread of misinformation on the platforms.

Deputies, senators, governors and members of the federal government are creating accounts in the new network. It is already possible to find official government profiles, ministries and state administrations and autarchies.

Janja created a Threads account as soon as it was released for download. She had 102K followers as of yesterday. “Good night, everyone! I arrived here too”, wrote the first lady.

Zuckerberg announced yesterday that, in the first seven hours after its launch, there were ten million downloads of Threads. The message was posted on his account on the new social network, where he calls himself “Zuck”.

The new network, whose download was released in advance the day before yesterday, but with some technical problems, intends to become bigger than Twitter. “It should be a public conversation app with over a billion users,” said “Zuck”.

