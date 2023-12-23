Christmas forces us every year to make a series of crucial decisions in record time. The Christmas Eve dinner menu, the wardrobe to say goodbye to the year and welcome a new one on New Year's Eve or the gifts on Epiphany morning are issues that can become dangerously transcendent. Succeeding requires imagination and, sometimes, a little courage.

Another classic that usually raises blisters has to do with the place of celebration of these special days. At ICON Design we get ahead of that uncomfortable “at your house or mine?” and we propose a selection of six masterpieces of contemporary architecture in which it would be truly amazing to celebrate Christmas.

23 Beekman Place. Paul Rudolph Heritage Foundation

23 Beekman Place (New York, 1977-1995), by Paul Rudolph

Ice skating in Rockefeller Plaza under the shelter of the most famous fir tree in the world, being dazzled (literally) by the windows of Bloomingdale's and Macy's or by the lights with which the residents of Dyker Heights decorate their houses, listening to Christmas carols in Washington Square or watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve in Times Square. Don't say Christmas: say New York. But if you live these holidays on the filming set of home alone 2 is not your thing, it is possible that the impressive penthouse that architect Paul Rudolph built for himself in the exclusive neighborhood of Turtle Bay is the refuge you are looking for.

Conceived as a full-scale test bed, Rudolph took advantage of the different stages of project and construction of his home to put into practice a particular exercise of formal research and dialogue with the urban landscape. Towards the outside, the work appears as an abstract framework of black steel beams and concrete panels that contrasts radically with the stone residential building from the late 19th century on which it sits. The real show, however, is found inside. This quadruplex of almost two hundred square meters has double-height rooms, mirrors on the floors, ceilings and walls – although there are very few of these – large windows, stairs without railings and completely transparent shelves and furniture. This catalog of architectural resources gives the project a truly exciting spatial complexity, while maximizing the enjoyment of breathtaking views of the East River and Roosevelt Island. “It's hard to get depressed in here,” the architect said. Recommended for those who are overcome with nostalgia at this time.

Gellért baths swimming pool. Alamy Stock Photo

Hotel Gellért (Budapest, 1912-1918), by Ármin Hegedűs, Artúr Sebestyén and Izidor Sterk

For the fourth time in the last five years, the European Best Destinations portal has selected the Advent Market in the Budapest Basilica as the best Christmas market in Europe. Located in front of St. Stephen's Basilica, the fair offers more than a hundred local craft and gastronomy stalls that share space with a profusely decorated twelve-meter tree, lighting of all possible colors, a nativity scene, an ice rink and even a virtual reality sled.

Once you've stuffed yourself with kürtőskalács and mulled wine, it's time to enjoy the Hungarian capital's overwhelming legacy of Art Nouveau architecture, represented by treasures such as the Museum of Applied Arts, the Royal Postal Savings Bank, the headquarters of the former Török Bank or the Parisi Udvar shopping gallery. But if it's about warming up and relaxing after all the Christmas hustle and bustle, the thermal water spa at Hotel Gellért is, without a doubt, the best choice. This palatial-looking building is located on the right bank of the Danube River, on Gellert Hill, whose springs supply medicinal waters to baths famous for their ceramic tile mosaics made in the prestigious Zsolnay factory, stained glass windows, marble columns and statues. Who wouldn't like to spend Christmas soaking in The Grand Budapest Hotel that inspired Wes Anderson?

Les Arcs ski resort. aurelienantoine (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Les Arcs Ski Resort (Savoie, France; 1967-1989), by Charlotte Perriand

Take advantage of the Christmas holidays to practice winter sports instead of lying on the couch watching for the umpteenth time Living is beautiful It is a more than commendable plan. If you practice skiing and are also passionate about architecture and design, you should know that Charlotte Perriand dedicated more than twenty years to directing the project of a new holiday town built on virgin land at the foot of Mont Blanc that currently offers 425 kilometers of ski slopes.

Les Arcs is a winter resort made up of four areas, named by their approximate altitude: Arc 1600, Arc 1800, Arc 1950 and Arc 2000. Although Perriand participated in the supervision of all of them, it is in the first two where he worked most actively and was able to capture their exploration in the industrialization and prefabrication processes applied in architecture. Among all the buildings in the complex, La Cascade (1969) stands out, in Arc 1600, a complex of 140 apartments distributed in seven four-story blocks that are inclined and staggered in a gesture that accompanies the topography while allowing capture the light reflected in the snow; or the Résidence Belles Challes (1976), in the Arc 1800, which with its 590 rooms spread over 17 floors is the largest of the entire complex. Although generous in terms of the views they offer of the Alpine landscape, the rooms of this building are really small in size, a challenge to which Perriand responded with an operation of standardization and ingenuity that allowed him to marry functionality and aesthetics in a way bright. The architect insisted that the kitchens be open so that the women, then relegated to food preparation tasks, would not be isolated from the rest of the family during the holidays. She even gave her phone number to buyers who wanted to close them so she could personally dissuade them!

Villa Mairea, by Alvar and Aino Aalto.

Villa Mairea (Noormarkku, Finland; 1937-1939), by Alvar and Aino Aalto

The internationally accepted legend that Santa Claus resides at the North Pole served as an alibi for the Finnish city of Rovaniemi to build Santa Claus Village, a highly-rated theme park. kitsch dedicated to the Christmas spirit. Beyond elves in a labor regime close to slavery, red-nosed reindeer and other myths, the true history of the Lapp capital is marked by a tragic event: its complete destruction by the Nazi army in the autumn of 1944. Its Reconstruction was directed by Alvar Aalto, who designed an urban plan with a branching road system known as the Reindeer Horn, as well as some civic buildings such as the theater and the city's public library. However, if we are looking for the ideal place to take refuge in the frigid Nordic Christmas, we should drive our sleigh a few kilometers further south, to the tiny town of Noormarkku, where Alvar and Aino Aalto's great residential masterpiece is located: the Villa Mairea.

The house combines an experimental commitment to the currents of architectural renewal on the international scene with a sensitivity towards local material culture and idiosyncrasy. This dichotomy is perfectly visible in its exterior configuration, where pure white volumes, typical of Central European rationalism, are combined with soft shapes lined with teak and red pine wood slats that harmonize with the landscape where it sits. Designed for a family of Finnish logging industry magnates, the interior of the home's main space, which unifies the living room, library and greenhouse, was conceived as an abstraction of the Finnish forest—black steel pillars wrapped in rattan intended reminiscent of pine trees with peeling bark—which sneaks into the room through large windows. Diving into the icy waters of its pool, whose organic shape represents the Finnish lakes, is a mandatory stop after the sauna, located right next to it. Hyvää Joulua!

National Parador of Segovia. Segovia Parador

Parador Nacional de Segovia (1973), by Joaquín Pallás

Yes, it's true: any of the hotels belonging to the national Paradores network is a fantastic place 365 days a year. But if we include the destination variables with winter charm and architectural quality in the equation, Segovia is one of the most interesting to enjoy a Christmas stay. Located on the outskirts of the city on a hill that offers privileged views of a historical profile that is well worth its declaration as a World Heritage Site – in a single glance we capture the aqueduct, the cathedral and the fortress -, the Parador Nacional de Segovia was one of the first to be built from a new perspective and not as a renovation of an existing building.

The architect Joaquín Pallás clearly separated the bedroom area, perfectly modulated, from the public area, open in a fan, giving rise to one of the most beautiful plants in the country's architecture. Built in typical Segovian brick and tile, the Parador appears as a medieval-looking Castilian fortress whose geometry is accentuated by a set of gutters and downspouts painted in maroon color in order to maintain chromatic harmony. This display of exterior containment contrasts with an exuberant interior in which we find large exposed concrete beams that describe inclined ceilings occasionally pierced by triangular skylights, slate floors at different levels, brick sofas upholstered in ocher and salmon colors, a truncated-pyramidal fireplace. Corten steel that seems to float above the fire and an exquisite permanent exhibition of abstract art – there are works by Pablo Palazuelo, José Luis Gómez Perales, José María Yturralde and Jorge Teixidor, among others – on its walls.

Loewy House. The Getty Research Institute (Julius Shulman, © J. Paul Getty Trust. Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10))

Loewy House (Palm Springs, 1946-1947), by Albert Frey

Who said that Christmas was for staying in the warmth of a fireplace with a warm chocolate and a sweater decorated with reindeer and snowflakes instead of doing it in a swimsuit in a pool with a dry Martini in hand? That is what an elite of Hollywood stars, politicians and businessmen in the United States must have asked themselves when, in the middle of the last century, they decided to transform Palm Springs, then a small town lost in the desert of the Coachella Valley, into a luxury tourist complex and a architectural experimentation center of international prestige.

Design ubiquitous Raymond Loewy—popularly known as “The Man Who Shaped America” and author of Coca-Cola vending machines, Lucky Strike cigarette packs, Greyhound buses, and logos for companies like Shell, Exxon, TWA or BP—preferred to spend the cold winter months in a bathrobe, so he turned to the first architect to establish his studio in Palm Springs permanently, the Swiss Albert Frey. The assignment took shape in a simple and small house, on one floor, in which the limits between the interior and the exterior seemed to disappear. Glass walls blend the house with the desert and the San Jacinto Mountains, while a wooden pergola frames a patio with a rock and cactus garden. The kidney-shaped pool, which extends into the living room, completes Loewy's private oasis. “I adore the desert,” Frey confessed in a letter addressed to his mentor and friend Le Corbusier, “the sun, the pure air and the simple forms of the landscape create perfect conditions for modern life and architecture.”