Horner present in Bahrain

While the RB20 already dictates the law on the track during the first day of testing in Bahrainwith Max Verstappen who in the morning session trimmed – with the same tire – seven tenths behind his closest rival, everyone's attention is focused on the garage of the reigning world champions. Christian Horner – Red Bull team principal who finds himself at the center of a controversial internal investigation with the accusation of having behaved inappropriately towards an employee of the Red Bull team and then of having tried to buy her silence – it is in fact present on the Sakhir circuittogether with the entire elite of Red Bull management, from Helmut Marko to Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache.

Last week as team principal?

The future of Horner, who has led the Austrian team since the team's first F1 season in 2005, is hanging by a thread. There were those who expected him to leave even before the tests, but that wasn't the case. However the Horner era in Milton Keynes may be coming to an end. According to what was reported by the Finnish journalist Mervi Kallio, the main face of the channel Viaplay and sent to Bahrain following the tests, only the final details would be missing for the ratification of Horner's departure from his current role. The official announcement could arrive next week, perhaps on the day of Wednesday.

Speculations on the 'look'

Kallio also stated that, predictably, the Red Bull board of directors banned anyone working in the Red Bull garage from commenting on the Horner case. Rumors from the paddock, however, indicate that the English manager's exit is increasingly probable. Speculation also went crazy on social networks about the fact that Horner was present on the circuit in 'civilian' clothes, without t-shirts or tracksuits with the Red Bull logo on him. However, it should be remembered that Horner's look had been similar in previous seasons' tests, without the use of the official Red Bull uniform. Therefore this cannot be considered a reliable indication of his possible imminent farewell.