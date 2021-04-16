At a time when travel is very complicated by restrictions aimed at ending covid-19, television becomes that window on the plane that allows spectators to fly from the living room to places, perhaps, unknown to the general public .

Every Sunday, La 2 takes its viewers on a journey through the Atlantic Ocean, commanded by Daniel Landa (Palencia, 1974). A television journey, which has also suffered the emergence of SARS-CoV-2.

The pandemic forced them to return to a confined Madrid, although with the hope of packing their bags again and resuming the Atlantic adventure. A dream come true, since the team is now back in Africa and has resumed filming the second part of the series, “at a time when traveling through that continent is a challenge,” says RTVE.

Galician starting gun



An expedition made up of Camila Rodríguez, Tato de la Rosa, Vinsen Modino and the travel journalist Daniel Landa approaches some unusual traditions, from the Rapa das Bestas in Galicia to the El Rocío pilgrimage in Andalusia.

An adventure that started in Finisterre (Galicia) and that this weekend visits an authentic idyllic landscape in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean: the Azores archipelago (Portugal).

An episode where the team led by Landa approaches its people, following the path of the sperm whales, entering volcanic lands or “descending waterfalls over a hundred meters high.”

Before reaching the African continent, Atlántico also pays a visit to the Canary Islands that will show viewers the diversity of these islands from the lunar landscape of Lanzarote to the sea of ​​clouds of La Palma.

From Morocco to Benin



The journey across the Atlantic reaches its splendor in Africa, whose west coast is washed by this ocean. Morocco is the gateway through which the documentary series will travel through the labyrinth of the medinas or the snowy landscapes of the Atlas, both stages, yes, are the preamble to the long journey through the desert.