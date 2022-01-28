The story of Sandro Bragoli, financial advisor who at 41 decided to reactivate the olive grove and vineyard on his grandparents’ land. Thus was born the “Terrazze Bacigalupo” farm in Pian dei Preti: “It will take time, I’ll wait”

Chiavari – From finance to fields, in the land cultivated for generations by his family. Sandro Bragoli, 41 and a well-established career as a financial advisor for Banca Generali, he decided to combine his business with the recovery of fields once cultivated by his mother’s family, the Bacigalupos, in Pian dei Preti in Tribogna.