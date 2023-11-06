The well-known leaker I’m a Hero Too has shared a series of information online (leakclearly) on some projects in development at Square Enix. The leaker was “forced” to speak out following the fact that a person created an account to pretend to be I’m a Hero Too and published a series of fake leaks in his name.

Precisely, the real I’m a Hero Too claimed to have access to a number of information related to Final Fantasy and PS5but to have no direct information from Sony, unlike what the fake said that promised news on a Bloodborne game (which however was becoming a film).

I’m a Hero Too explained that the remake of Final Fantasy 9 it was initially planned for the summer of 2024, but currently it is no longer sure: the reason is the fact that the game needs some refinements and therefore may not make it in time.

Furthermore, Square Enix is ​​reportedly working with a small team on the remake of Final Fantasy 10 and even to a Final Fantasy 10-3. The only certain thing about it, however, is that it won’t be able to be published in time for the anniversary.