The well-known leaker I’m a Hero Too has shared a series of information online (leakclearly) on some projects in development at Square Enix. The leaker was “forced” to speak out following the fact that a person created an account to pretend to be I’m a Hero Too and published a series of fake leaks in his name.
Precisely, the real I’m a Hero Too claimed to have access to a number of information related to Final Fantasy and PS5but to have no direct information from Sony, unlike what the fake said that promised news on a Bloodborne game (which however was becoming a film).
I’m a Hero Too explained that the remake of Final Fantasy 9 it was initially planned for the summer of 2024, but currently it is no longer sure: the reason is the fact that the game needs some refinements and therefore may not make it in time.
Furthermore, Square Enix is reportedly working with a small team on the remake of Final Fantasy 10 and even to a Final Fantasy 10-3. The only certain thing about it, however, is that it won’t be able to be published in time for the anniversary.
I’m a Hero Too also talks about consoles
Among the leaks there are also a couple related to new consoles. In fact, I’m a Hero Too states that Square Enix has a new devkit for PS5 in its hands: although it has no confirmation, the leaker thinks that it is a PS5 Pro (which would be a “beast” according to another leak) but admits that it could be wrong.
Furthermore, I’m a Hero Too also explains that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is capable of running on Nintendo Switch 2 (unofficial name, the console has not yet been announced) with the same performance as a PS5 game. According to his sources, the port of the game did not take long and could even be a launch title, although there is no certainty.
