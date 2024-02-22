The 16 degrees Celsius this Wednesday outside Chase Stadium did not stop a great atmosphere for Inter Miami's debut in the MLS against Real Salt Lake, with many Argentine and Uruguayan fans and with a great film figure in the stands. .

The team began the season with a victory, a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake in which the Argentine provided an assist for the first goal.

The atmosphere was very similar to last season, a flood of pink shirts with the number ten, many 'Messis' everywhere and a slight change in the accent on the barbecues in the parking lot.

The cheapest ticket to see Messi, Suárez and company in action was $235, and from there it went up to reach four figures in the most privileged places.

One of them is the one that occupies the southwest corner of the stadium, an area of ​​'VIP boxes' that is still closed at the debut but that promises to be another income asset in this money-making machine that Inter has become. Miami.

To get an idea of ​​this vein of sales you just had to go through the stadium store, where fans queued for thirty minutes to gain access, and once inside get one of the most in-demand products, the game shirt, mainly by Leo Messi.

The prices, from 150 dollars for the cheapest shirt, the replica without a number, and from there upwards to almost 300 for the most exclusive ones. This time neither Adidas nor the club have run out of products, and they have learned from last summer, when the shirts were sold out in just a few days and took weeks to be available again. The walls of the store are packed and it seems impossible to run out of stock.

The impact of this Inter Miami is worldwide and it is no coincidence that the band is filled with celebrities due to their interest in seeing Messi live and in sharing a few words with David Beckham.

The last one to visit Miami was Will Smith. He did it in the usual way, in one of the private boxes at the foot of the court, and from where he could have a long conversation with his neighbor in Los Angeles, David Beckham.

But Smith went much further. He approached the access tunnel to the locker room and there he crossed paths with Messi, with whom he gave an effusive hug and had a short chat.

Luis Suárez promises to be another great attraction

Although no one displaces Messi in the sale of shirts, Luis Suárez promises to quickly move into second position. He was felt around the stadium. Although Suárez has already played the entire preseason dressed in pink, this Wednesday he debuted with his new team and this made it special, with a massive presence of Uruguayan fans and his gala performance in front of his new fans.

Jorge Más, owner of the team, said before the start of the match with Real Salt Lake, that they continue to make history by incorporating the best in the world, and the next thing was seeing Luis Suárez jumping onto the field accompanied by his family for an impromptu presentation and some first words to his new audience: “We are going to give it our all and I hope to see you here at the end of the season to celebrate together.”

Inter Miami 'brand new' stadium, because JP Morgan agreed to name the venue to name it from now on as 'Chase Stadium', one more sponsor that joins the herons. The rhythm of announcements from new brands that unite their image with that of the pink club is practically weekly.

