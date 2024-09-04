F1-Santander Agreement

There Formula 1 And Santanderone of the largest banks in the world, will become partners. The Circus announced it a few minutes ago: the agreement is for several years, will start in 2025 and provides that the Ferrari sponsor (it will be such until the end of the season) will become the Official Retail Banking Partner of F1.

Santander has been in Formula 1 since 2006, when it became a sponsor of McLaren, and has remained in the Circus for 15 years. Its logo will be present on trackside signage at several Grands Prix, while F1 will help develop Santander’s Openbank in the United States.

Domenicali’s words

“I am delighted that Santander, an incredible global brand, is becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1. Santander has a great history in our sport.“, this is the comment of F1 president Stefano Domenicali. “I would like to thank Ana Botín, Group Executive Chair of Santander, and Juan Manuel Cendoya, Global Head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research, and Vice President of Santander Spain, for their passion and commitment to this exciting collaboration. Our shared focus on innovation and providing a first-class service to our customers and fans is key to our partnership and I look forward to a truly exciting future on and off the track.”.

Botin’s words

“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Formula 1“, added Botín. “In the nearly two decades since Banesto began working with F1, the power and global reach of the sport has helped Santander engage customers, deepen relationships and strengthen our brand. This collaboration will help create value across the group and marks an important new chapter in our relationship with F1”.