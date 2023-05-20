“Be good, huh?” The press officer of the Hotel Palace in Barcelona warns before he sits in the private room of his Amar restaurant to talk to us. We stare at her. “No, it’s not for you,” she specifies. “It’s because of him,” he concludes, pointing to Rafa Zafra (Seville, 42 years old), responsible for this space that opened in the oldest hotel in Barcelona in the spring of 2022. Trained in the kitchen of elBulli, of which he was head chef At barely 26 years old, Zafra later collaborated with Albert Adrià in the El Barri group and in Heart Ibiza, among other projects, until in 2016 he opened Estimar, a small restaurant in the Born neighborhood of Barcelona around fish and seafood, which it combined respect for the product of the classic seafood restaurants with a mixture of sophistication and ease that made it modern and unpredictable.

It was a success. And, of course, the press wanted to know who this guy was who, together with his then wife, Anna Gotanegra, and her father, who from the Roses Fish Market (Girona) supplied the restaurant with fresh material, was revolutionizing the way of consuming seafood and they were doing it with hardly any cooking. “I have learned to answer only what they ask me,” jokes the Sevillian. “Every time he read me in an interview I felt like an asshole. Now I control myself a little more, I’m sorry, ”jokes the chef, whose empire has expanded in such a way in the last two years that it is sometimes difficult for him to count all the projects in which he is involved. “I think there are seven restaurants, some consultancy…, more or less that…, I think.”

A decorative showcase of the space with three pieces of fish

Estimate in Barcelona and Madrid. Mar Mía at the Ocean Drive Hotel in Madrid. Jondal House in Ibiza. Dizzying at the Hotel Tayko in Seville. Per Feina in the [email protected] District of Barcelona. And this Amar en el Palace, which on April 27 became universally famous because, on the eve of the start of Bruce Springsteen’s European tour, he gave him dinner; his wife, Patti Scialfa; Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Barack and Michelle Obama. The price range goes from less than 20 euros for Per Feina to more than 120 for Amar.

“This restaurant arose from the blockade that the management of the Palace felt when it came to finishing off its remodeling with a new restaurant. Albert Adrià, Alain Ducasse, Dani García had been suggested to take on the project… They contacted me in person, because I don’t even have an e-mail, and we agreed in a very short time and with a handshake”, explains Zafra. “There has been a paradigm shift in the last 15 years on the subject of catering in hotels. The property already told us that it did not want fine dining. I agree that hotels stop looking for Michelin stars for their restaurants and, instead, bet on providing them with concepts that have to do with the hotel and the city that houses it. Those from Fismuler do this very well”.

Amar is a kind of conversion of the contemporary spirit of Estimar to the Catalan bourgeois soul, so practical in some things and so eccentric in others, which permeates the walls of the Palace and the part of the Eixample in which it is located. Xavier Cugat, who lived in this hotel, would certainly be a fan. “I have made many letters in my life, and I love doing them, but I have not enjoyed any of them like this one”, Zafra intervenes regarding a letter that is structured more like a short novel than a typical menu. It is a fabulous read that is intellectually enjoyable. It’s the restaurant equivalent of real estate porn. If there was a Pulitzer or a Nadal of restaurant cards, he would take them. “I can assure you that I see it and think: ‘What a letter, we have gone off here.’ The other day, Dani García told me that he had never seen one as beautiful as this in his life. They are seven different cards in one: love the aperitif, love the classics, love caviar, love and mountains…”.

Zafra’s restaurants, a chef who affirms that he prefers to cook the minimum at this point in life, are characterized, above all things, by his ability to put together menus whose creativity is found not so much in the composition of the dishes he offers, but more in the way in which all of them build an original, personal and attractive set. “For Jondal, in Ibiza, he wanted a good, good beach bar. I did a survey among 20 friends and asked them what they want to eat when they go to a beach bar. From what they said, almost everything matched, you know, squid, anchovies, prawns, I removed the octopus and the tuna, because I don’t like working with them and because I’m the boss [ríe]. And I simply presented them in different ways: fried, raw, grilled… and with different sauces. Now we ship 60 pieces of fish a day and I don’t know how many kilos of prawns”, she recalls. In the case of Per Feina, his commitment to raising the menu of the day concept in the Poble Nou neighborhood in Barcelona, ​​he opted for 12 starters and 12 seconds of classic cuisine at 18 euros. “What does bread with butter and caviar cost in our restaurants? The idea was to offer a complete, simple and rich menu at the price of a sophisticated dish”. The Andalusian says that he hopes that the entire army of digital nomads and young executives from half the world who eat sandwiches in the area’s parks will discover what the shield, the manchego ratatouille or the cap i pota

The Sevillian’s next goal is a space around meat in Madrid, in which chef Alberto Pacheco and sommelier Juanma Galán will be his partners. “Meat restaurants in Spain are the typical steak house more or less modern, the Argentinian grill or the traditional Spanish steakhouse. I want a translation of the universe to Love the world of the flesh. For Zafra, these projects, more than an economic or ego objective, are a way to keep his team, to offer them opportunities to grow, to face new challenges, to even be partners in their new adventures. “Look, the other day I went to the office and there were six people there. Six in the office, a lot. I think we now have almost 300 employees. And a biologist! We have hired a biologist who helps us with seasonality, the sex of the pieces… It gives us a bit of vertigo. At the 2022 New Year’s Eve dinner I went to Albert Adrià’s house and he told me that my years of splendor were coming. I don’t know, I’m not as creative a person as he or Ferran, from whom I learned not only cooking, but also management. Thanks to him and an eagerness for the statistics that I copied from him, I discovered that there were 60% of Madrid clients in Estimar and I decided to open it in Madrid, in full process and leaving the name in Catalan. I insist, I am not creative. I have the capacity for reflection and analysis. And from there you can get a lot of new things”.