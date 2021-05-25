Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola won the award for best coach in the Premier League for this season 20/2021. The Coaches Association of England awards the annual Best Coach Award, named after coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Guardiola surpassed in the referendum, which included all the league coaches, the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds United coach, the German Daniel Varkey, the Norwich City coach, the Scottish David Moyes, the West Ham coach, and the Northern Irishman Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester coach.

Sir Alex Ferguson, in statements to the official website of the England Coaches Association, congratulated the Spanish coach on this victory, and directed his speech to him: Your team played great football, and I can only commend you on your victory in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup this season, and your success in reaching the League final The “Championzleg” heroes, although you are a really talented leader, you are very humble, and I trust that your family is proud of you.

For his part, Guardiola said: My happiness is indescribable to my obtaining this award, but I could not have achieved it without the support and backing of the club, and the presence of a group of the best workers and professional players, and I cannot overlook the role of my auxiliary apparatus and give it this award. It is worth noting that this is the second time Guardiola has won this award, after he won the 2018/17 season, which is the season in which City won the league championship, breaking the record for the number of points obtained by the champion during one season in the Premier League ( One hundred points).