Ayelet, Damián, Warda, Tamar and Or are united by two things: the passport and attendance at the massive demonstrations that Israel has experienced for two months against the judicial reform promoted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the most right-wing in the history of the State. Their ages, ideologies and motivations for participating in the protest are, however, different, and have a lot to do with their own fears: that their country will become a dictatorship, that women and the Arab minority will lose their rights, that academic freedom… And, a common one, not being able to speak in public with the freedom with which they do today and allow themselves to be photographed for this report.

The judicial reform proposal – against which tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets for the last 10 Saturdays, especially in Tel Aviv – seeks to weaken the Supreme Court, allow Parliament to overthrow some of its decisions and change the election system of the magistrates of the court for the benefit of the Government. The Executive defends it as a way to give more power to democratically elected institutions against a Supreme Court that they consider political and interventionist. For his detractors, it is an intolerable attack on the division of powers. Approved last month in the first of three readings, the president, Isaac Herzog, asked the government on Thursday to withdraw it for endangering “the democratic foundations of the State of Israel.”

Although what unites the protest is opposition to the reform, this has already become a kind of fist on the table led by the most secular and liberal Jewish population after decades of loss of influence.

Ayelet Rishpon, 46 years old. “I fear that women will stop counting”

Ayelet Rishpón’s shirt reads “We build an alternative” and is red to symbolize drawing a red line to the Government so that it does not touch their rights. It is worn by the hundreds who have just participated in a human chain in Tel Aviv against judicial reform, organized on Wednesday for International Women’s Day and in which slogans such as “Israel is not Iran”, “democracy” and “Yariv Levin (the Minister of Justice and promoter of the reform), this is not Poland.”

Rishpon, a doctor by profession, secular and a native of Tel Aviv, fears that Netanyahu’s government, which he calls “illiberal”, will end up forging a country “in which women do not count” and recalls that the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties – part of the Coalition Executive― only admit men on their electoral lists. In the current government, the number of female ministers has fallen to six (19%) and none has a significant portfolio.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

He gives as an example the expansion of bus lines segregated by sex (men sit in front and women sit in the back) to cross ultra-Orthodox population centers. In 2011, the Supreme Court (which the reform seeks to weaken) endorsed its existence, as long as the separation is not imposed. Or that a law, approved in preliminary reading, go ahead to return to the rabbinic courts the authority to try certain civil cases, which the court withdrew from them in 2006.

“It is not only the reform, it is all very connected. In a democracy, winning the elections does not mean being able to annul it. Sixty-four deputies [los que suma la coalición de Gobierno en una Kneset, el Parlamento israelí, de 120 escaños] They are not a reason to violate the rights of minorities like us,” says Rishpón.

When reminded that women are not a minority, but half the population, she replies: “Yes, but they treat us like a minority.”

Damián Yoffe, 52 years old: “I don’t want to ask myself later why I didn’t do anything”

Damián Yoffe, in the escrache at the home of the Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, in Jerusalem, on Thursday. antonio whistles

Damien Yoffe proudly carried his country’s flag on Thursday during an escrache at the home of Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem. “I want to influence, but without violence and without doing illegal things”, he emphasizes. He is also a volunteer reservist (he has passed the mandatory age) in the army and disagrees with the hundreds of reservists who are refusing -in the framework of the same protest- to train or carry out certain tasks. “I think it is not legitimate to bring in the army. There is a consensus around leaving him out of these things, among other reasons, because he could go in the other direction [ideológica]. Then what? It is the one place where we all converge,” she argues. “Besides,” she adds, “I don’t think we’re at that stage yet. It is a tool that can be saved for later.”

Yoffe defines himself as “from the center” (“I’m not from the left,” he clarifies) and has driven more than an hour from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, near the Mediterranean coast, so as not to regret it in the future. “I did not go out to protest the cost of living [en 2022]nor with him cottage [el boicot al popular queso organizado a través de Facebook en 2011 para protestar por la carestía de los alimentos]. But I want a democratic country and I don’t want to sit at home and then wonder why I didn’t do anything. Because this is something that can change, ”she sums up.

Warda Sada: “For the Arabs, it is an opportunity to make our voice heard”

Warda Sada, Thursday in a Jerusalem cafeteria. antonio whistles

Warda Sada is Palestinian and that, in Israel, matters a lot. He belongs to the 20% of the country’s Arab citizens, who, for the most part, remain outside the protest. The judicial reform also affects them and the Supreme Court has protected them in the past from discriminatory initiatives, but they do not feel it as their fight. In general, they see the massive marches of these weeks as one of those big parties to which they neither feel invited nor want to go, and they remember that the Jewish majority that fills the streets today barely demonstrated when the Knesset withdrew the co-official status of the language Arab and enshrined Israel as the “nation-state of the Jewish people”, also with Netanyahu as prime minister. The Supreme Court gave the green light to that law two years ago.

Sada does participate in the demonstrations and has an elaborate speech about why, which he develops in a cafeteria in Jerusalem in front of a sahlab, a popular hot drink in the Middle East. “We Arabs cannot ignore what is happening […]. It is an opportunity for us to have a voice in a place where we are needed, something that is not always possible. Israeli democracy is already double standard [para judíos y árabes] enough to let only one voice be heard”, he affirms.

He was born in a year that he prefers not to reveal — “middle-aged,” the journalist insists — in Kafr Yasif, an Arab-Israeli city with a communist tradition very close to the border with Lebanon, but now lives in a town in the West Bank, Beit Yet the. That is why, he tells him, he has demonstrated against the reform both in Tel Aviv and in Jerusalem and in Haifa. The first, due to “the feeling of going to the main event”; the other two, due to proximity to his place of residence and birth, respectively.

Another of his objectives, he says, is to warn his Jewish compatriots: “Everything that happens to us, will end up happening to you. When people shut up, bad things spread, like the coronavirus.” And she illustrates with a matrimonial simile her position towards the Supreme: “It is as if a woman decides never to marry again because she has had a problem with a man.” “I defend the Supreme because I also want to take the opportunity to talk about her problems. Because, furthermore, if not, what is the alternative? What disappears? Is that going to be better? ”, she concludes.

Tamar Verete-Zehavi, 63 years old: “Israel is democratic only for Jews. I am afraid that it will be less and less so”

Tamar Verete-Zehavi, after a literary event in Jerusalem on the occasion of the protest, on Thursday. antonio whistles

Tamar Verete-Zehavi, 63, reads one of her poems, about the “wall of apartheid” ―as he calls it― raised by Israel in the occupied territory of the West Bank. A few dozen people listen to it on a well-known terrace in Rehavia, the Jerusalem neighborhood that was nourished by German Jews fleeing Nazism and today symbolizes the Ashkenazi intellectual elite (Jews from central and eastern Europe) who ridicule some members of the government. It is a literary and musical event on the occasion of the “Day of Resistance against the Dictatorship” held on Thursday. The average age is high and the expressions that bother the ideological consensus (apartheid, occupation, hands stained with blood…) populate verses and speeches. Judicial reform is barely mentioned.

Neither does Verete-Zehavi when explaining why he is participating in the protest: “Israel is a democratic state only for Jews. What scares me is that it will be less and less democratic, that we won’t be able to openly oppose the occupation”.

A teacher trainer, she has written some 20 children’s and youth books with left-wing messages, several of them bilingual (Hebrew and Arabic) in favor of coexistence. She goes against the current: 70% of Israeli Jews between the ages of 18 and 24 define themselves as right-wing and less and less see it feasible to live with Arabs.

Verete-Zehavi has attended weekly minority demonstrations in the Sheikh Yarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem for 13 years. She has now joined a broader and non-ideologized struggle because she, she says, she “attracts movement” and breaks down barriers.

“Who was going to tell us that the pilots [militares] Would you refuse to follow orders?”, he says, referring to the 37 (out of 40) pilots in an Air Force squadron who announced they would skip training flights. “It is very exciting to see neighbors with whom you do not share anything politically join. People are understanding that democracy has to be for everyone, ”he says.

Or Zadiq, 25 years old: “The Supreme Court protects minorities, including the ultra-Orthodox”

Or Zadiq, on Thursday in Jerusalem.

antonio whistles

Or Zadiq belongs to the Jewish majority, but every few sentences he brings up his fear that this government will harm the country’s minorities. “Yeah… I’m studying Social Work, what do you want me to do”, he justifies between laughs.

Born 25 years ago in Holon, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, he is demonstrating in Jerusalem because he has moved to the city to graduate from the Hebrew University. “It is not only because of the issue of justice, it is also because of the radical nature of this government”, made up of Netanyahu’s Likud, the extreme right and the ultra-Orthodox, he points out. Zadiq, who defines himself primarily as “Israeli”, insists on the “great importance” of the separation of powers in a democracy and sees the Supreme Court as “a protector of minorities”. “Also when he makes decisions that benefit the haredim (Ultra-Orthodox Jews)”, he qualifies.

Zadiq, basically, fears that his country will enter into an obscurantist and religious drift: “Just as there is no longer public transport in sabbathI am afraid that my girlfriend will end up pushed to the margins, or that in the academic field she will no longer be able to say what she wants”.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.