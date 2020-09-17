Tool interface for assessing dairy cow udder conditions Parminder S. Basran / Cornell University

To artificial intelligence the achievable objectives are little. This is how it has been since his earliest childhood. Since Alan Turing wondered “can machines think?”, To the first rides of driverless cars through the almost real world. She has proposed to emulate the human brain, write books, paint works of art, invest in the stock market, do job interviews, take our jobs from all of us … And in the movies we have even seen her fall in love with a human. It is unclear if we will cross out all of the above from the to-do list. But as we gazed spellbound at the last frontier of intelligent machines, we have been achieving some achievable goals.

“What we do is look around for the artificial intelligence algorithms to help us in the field of drinking water, sanitation and environmental protection,” said Pedro Martínez, professor at the Faculty of Geological Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid and director of the Unesco Chair in appropriate technologies for human development. Addressing achievable objectives does not imply seeking solutions to minor issues. One of the latest projects of the research group led by Martínez has the potential to change countless lives thanks to a system that uses artificial intelligence to map areas of fecal contamination in groundwater. “There are billions of people around the world who depend on groundwater for domestic use. And many more that will depend on it in a context of climate change ”, explains the researcher.

“We have spent long periods of time in rural villages in Africa and something that strikes us as geologists is the tendency of local populations to locate latrines next to the water wells they have for domestic use,” he continues. But nearby latrines are not enough to identify contaminated water. The system designed by Martínez and his team takes into account the density of latrines, the distance from the nearest latrine, the performance of the wells, the depth of the water and the population density to train algorithms that determine the location of possible sources of fecal contamination. These data must be taken in the field but, using artificial intelligence, they allow predicting with 90% precision in which areas of the population there may be fecal contamination in drinking water wells “minimizing all costs, risks and logistical problems associated with work in a rural village in the Sahel ”.

The next step would be the generalization of the use of this system, developed with funding from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Swiss cooperation agency, by the authorities responsible for initiating prevention and mitigation tasks. “Right now they can see this as something innovative and potentially useful, but not as the tool that they are going to trust in all their decisions. This is a young field of knowledge and surely there is still room for improvement ”, concludes the researcher.

Amphora recognition

ArchAIDE it is even available for download. And free. But you rarely need it, unless you are into archeology. If this is the case, the app developed from the joint work of the universities of Pisa, Tel Aviv, York, Barcelona and Cologne, the Italian Consiglio Nazionale delle Riserche and the companies Baraka, Elements and Inera, can save you hours of work and money thanks to its ceramic identification system. “For us this is the leading fossil. Since the Neolithic, it has been omnipresent and has technological, morphological and decorative characteristics that are very specific to each era, ”explains Miguel Ángel Varea, from Baraka.

Without ArchAIDE, the task of obtaining the birth certificate of a ceramic fragment requires consultation with ceramologists specialized in the epoch in question. “For archaeologists who excavate in sites of very diverse chronology, it is very difficult to recognize all types of ceramics immediately,” adds Varea. Solving the puzzle can take hundreds of hours of desk study in catalogs. With the help of the application, this query is automated so that the application compares a photo of the fragment with that of the catalogs that make up its database and offers the archaeologist the five most probable options.

After three years of project funded by the European Union, ArchAIDE is already working, and it does so with “very, very high levels of precision”, but it is not complete. To identify any ceramic you would need to complete your database with catalogs from around the world. “The idea is that it does not fall on deaf ears but that it can be used by researchers,” says Varea. But there their obstacles end. The advantage of recognizing pots is that research can proceed without the concerns that accompany, for example, facial recognition or the autonomous car. “There is a very determining factor which is civil liability. If I make a mistake when identifying a ceramic, the worst that can happen is that my article has a mistake ”.

Udder evaluation

“Artificial intelligence techniques used in animal health care are not as mature as those we see in human health care,” says Parminder S. Baran, a researcher at the University’s veterinary faculty. from Cornell. In its last job, the bombastic artificial intelligence joins the not-so-epic udders of the cows to drive an evaluation system that allows to determine the state in which they are. This tool helps prevent potential infections in the mammary glands from becoming mastitis, the most common disease in dairy cows around the world.

Its system processes the images of the udders in such a way that each one is identified and labeled to later evaluate its condition. Doing this without the help of artificial intelligence would involve inspecting each cow’s four udders in person. Carrying out this inspection digitally also allows you to store a history of previous evaluations, so that trends in livestock can be identified. Baran compares it to telehealth care. “There are a number of savings associated with connecting the doctor with the patients. There would be no reason why an expert in dairy cows from Spain could not carry out an evaluation of the cows that we photographed at Cornell University, ”she reasons. One point in favor of the advances of his team is that, although their work must mediate the approval of a research ethics board, no one is particularly concerned about the privacy and protection of cow data.

Coffee recommendation

Recommendation systems have been haunting us for a long time. They suggest music, series and products more or less effectively, presumably based on your preferences. What if they could offer you the perfect coffee, with 92% accuracy? Jacopo de Berardinis, researcher of the group of machine learning and optimization of the University of Manchester, imagines this system integrated into a robot that would be located in coffee shops to predict customer preferences. “Our team works on different robotics and machine learning projects, such as algorithms for musical analysis, collaborative robotics and the generation of trust in human-robot interactions,” he says.

The verdict of the algorithms is based on thirteen variables: species, origins, regions, varieties, humidity, processing method, color, uniformity, sweetness, balance, flavor, acidity, aftertaste, aroma … The most universal of these are presented in front of customers so that they can graduate their preferences so that the system compares them with the database of reviews of the Coffee Quality Institute. “Our system is unique in that it doesn’t require every grain to have been reviewed by an expert,” says Berardinis. In these cases, the tool uses prior knowledge of mixtures of similar characteristics.

The researcher is satisfied with his project, but is aware of the limitations that artificial intelligence still has. “The process of achieving total autonomy or general intelligence is still in infancy,” he adds. Meanwhile, ‘real’ and ‘aspirational’ artificial intelligence are composing a fuzzy portrait in the minds of the general public: “This can generate unrealistic assumptions or give the impression that artificial intelligence is not safe.”

Mushroom identification

After 20 years working on artificial olfactory systems, Jesús Lozano, a researcher at the School of Industrial Engineering of the University of Extremadura, has dedicated his electronic noses to all kinds of substances: from wine to air, passing through explosives. In the field of mycology, the contribution of these devices allows determine if a mushroom is poisonous or not. “The use of artificial intelligence in the recognition of aromas allows us, unlike other methods, to learn the stimuli and makes the response of the system gradually adapt to changes in environmental conditions or in the response of sensors with time ”, explains Lozano. Unlike the case of pots, when working with poisonous mushrooms (or explosives) mistakes are not admissible: “A single mistake can be fatal.”

How much ambition is enough when working with artificial intelligence? According to Lozano, if the objective is to attract funding from European organizations, “we must bet on highly novel applications”. However, this approach can literally be expensive: “The problem is that there are some applications very close to reaching society and that due to lack of funding they remain in a drawer. At that point it is important that the R&D of the companies can finish these developments by adapting them to the market ”.