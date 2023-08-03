It was one of Juric’s surprises last season. Only three appearances, but two as a starter: against Milan at the San Siro and against Roma at home. And the constant attention of the technician, who takes care of its growth day after day. Gvidas Gineitis, who turned 19 in April, made his first substitute appearance in January and has never left the first-team squad since. Born as a midfielder, left-footed, then inserted as a central midfielder, he has already shown good physical qualities and also the tendency to build and integrate. His idol and tactical point of reference is Frenkie de Jong, the Dutchman from Barcelona. At the moment the Lithuanian is the fifth center back in the grenade squad after Ricci, Ilic, Tameze and Linetty (in yesterday’s friendly in Lens, he came on in the 27th minute of the second half in place of Ilic), but he doesn’t consider the risk of scarce employment . At that age, training is as important as matches because Gineitis still has many things to learn and the work with the coach and his teammates will be very valuable. However, during the season he could have some space to prove himself again in the league and he will be ready as he did last season. The grenade players say that he is a very serious boy, a hard worker, always attentive to the teachings of his coach and also to the advice of his more experienced teammates, who follow him and encourage him precisely because of his positive attitude.