From Father to Son. Life as a Fan: Previews and Streaming of the Documentary

Tonight, Saturday 14 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, Di padre in figlio. Vita da tifosi will be broadcast, a documentary directed by Gianni Costantino and also written by Vincenzo Cascone and Sante Roperto from Caserta. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

For many, football is not just a passion, but a true faith. One of the few things you will remain faithful to for life. The documentary tells the story of the world of football fans, of that passion that is passed down from generation to generation, from father to son. A journey into the world of the Curve, a non-place that takes on the concept of social stratification, where the lawyer is close to the worker, where we are all brothers, without any social distinction. All united by a single faith and a single passion.

Where to watch Di padre in figlio. Vita da tifosi streaming and live TV? The documentary, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 14 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.