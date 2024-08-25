From Father to Daughter streaming and live TV: where to watch the first episode of the series

From Father to Daughter is the series broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, August 25, 2024, with the first episode. It is a fiction already broadcast in 2017 and composed of four episodes. The miniseries tells a story of female emancipation in the Venetian Franza family, owners of a distillery in Bassano del Grappa, between the 50s and 80s. Management will pass from the hands of Giovanni, founder and patriarch of the family, into the hands of his four children: Antonio, Maria Teresa, Elena and Sofia. Here is all the information on where to watch it on TV and streaming.

On TV

From Father to Daughter airs every Sunday on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​for four episodes starting from 25 August 2024.

From Father to Daughter Live Streaming

You can catch up on the series at any time on Rai Play thanks to the on demand function or follow the live streaming on Rai 1.

How many episodes?

How many episodes are planned for Di padre in figlie? Appointment every Sunday evening on Rai 1 in prime time from 9.20 pm. The series is composed of four episodes, lasting about 100 minutes each. The series was already broadcast for the first time in 2017. Here is the complete schedule: