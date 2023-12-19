December 3 was “the most important day” in the life of Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, Daddy Yankee. The singer announced before the more than 18,000 people who filled the Coliseum of Puerto Rico his definitive retirement from reggaeton to dedicate himself to Christ: “Tonight I recognize, and I am not ashamed, to tell the entire world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him”. The Puerto Rican's statements were the latest media display of a phenomenon that has become a common phenomenon among numerous artists of the genre: that of combining the successful life of a reggaeton artist with the dissemination of his religious principles. Some of these successful artists have found in faith a refuge from complicated situations, a purpose to fill vital voids or an inherited practice. Something similar to what musicians from other genres such as the American Bob Dylan, the British Cat Stevens, the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra or the Spanish Peret did in previous generations.

With influences from genres such as reggae, hip hop and dancehall, reggaeton managed to consolidate itself culturally in the 90s among Puerto Rican youth thanks to artists such as Vico C, Tego Calderón, Daddy Yankee or Don Omar. This genre that faced social prejudices and explored sexuality managed to break the class barriers of its time and is today a global phenomenon.

This contrast between Christian morality and the disinhibition exhibited by singers is not so strange, according to Juan Antonio Fernández, professor of Philosophy at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). “Although it may be shocking to the public, reggaeton and religion share more than what might seem at first glance. Both are agents of socialization that foster encounters in which a community strengthens its emotional ties and in which emotions play a prominent role,” he explains.

Fernández points out that both worlds have in common a reinforcement of the characteristics that create the patriarchal structure. Religious practices do so through the positioning of men in relevant figures such as God and Jesus, to the detriment of the relevant position of women in the organization. “Reggaeton does this by projecting traditional sexist stereotypes in songs that, for the most part, are sung by men,” explains the professor.

The phenomenon reached pioneering artists of the genre at the time, such as the Panamanian rapper El General – who after his retirement in 2004 became a Jehovah's Witness – or Héctor El Father – who decided to dedicate himself to being a pastor. The beliefs of this type of musicians appeared as a strength in various situations in their lives.

A refuge

Complicated situations become one of those causes that lead the artist to take refuge in the Church. A famous example was that of Don Omar (45 years old), another of the great precursors of reggaeton, who had to face traumatic episodes at an early age. From humble origins, William Omar Landrón began selling drugs in a neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, when he was only 14 years old. Years later, he acknowledged that he did it for leisure (“the most harmful word for human beings,” he stated). Landrón's life changed at the age of 16, when on an outing with two of his friends, a shooting ended their lives. He was unharmed. That was when he went to Church. “I turned to God because I feared for my life. He didn't understand why he was still alive. My two friends died. I didn't receive a single hit. The most I needed in that life was to channel myself, a spiritual channeler,” explained in an interview with the Chilean businessman Don Francisco in 2022. Landrón then decided to link his life to the Church as a Protestant pastor, a relationship that he maintained for four years, until he decided to venture into music and forge the story of Don Omar.

Fernández points out that in the turn of some artists some patterns stand out, such as the experience of traumatic situations, dissatisfaction or existential voids. “In the face of this type of shock, religion is presented as a way to fill the absence of order or meaning,” he says. In his message, Daddy Yankee highlighted that, despite his successful career, he felt a vital void that left him unsatisfied: “For a long time I tried to fill a void in my life that no one could fill. […] I could realize that for everyone I was someone, but I was nothing without Him,” he explained, alluding to Christ.

An inherited faith

Some artists live their faith in a more personal way, without such marked proselytism. The Canarian rapper Cruz Cafuné (Carlos Bruñas) started listening to reggaeton when he was a teenager and it was fashionable among the older kids at his high school. Artists like Tego or Nicky Jam were part of the catalog that inspired him to begin his career in urban music. This year, the Canarian rapper has released I move with God, an album in which he reflects part of his experiences and feelings, without leaving aside the allusions to his idea of ​​faith (“Sometimes God punishes by giving you what you want / I try to put love in everything I do / 100 in everything I do I do, to God in everything I do.

Cruzzi – as he is known colloquially – usually prays at night. He believes that the ethical part of Christianity can serve people a lot, although he lives the faith in a more personal way. “I believe there is something and that it is in everything alive. It is a faith at the end of the day, whether you believe or you don't believe. I believe that love moves all of us, it moves everything that is alive, but you cannot measure it, there is no one. “amormometer”reflects for ICON.

That faith he talks about came to him in an inherited way, due to the values ​​with which he grew up as a child: love, wanting to do good things, things that help the people he loves and his community. “I am very clear that there are many things that I do because they are faith, because I believe in that. I also don't think there is a bearded guy in heaven who will tell you: 'Brother, since 40 years ago you did such a bad thing, you get an eternity of fire and suffering.' I don't think that's the case, and in fact sometimes it gives me a lot of anxiety to think that I'm going to have to live another eternity,” he says.

Outside the genre

In 2021, the singer Farruko published Kernels, a song that alluded to the consumption of narcotic drugs and that soon became one of the most popular songs of that summer. The singer did not take long to regret it and eight months later he publicly apologized for having released it. “Today I can say that God is dealing with me […] “God knows how many of his children I hurt,” he said before his audience in Miami in February 2022. In his speech, at times similar to that of Yankee, the singer announced his conversion to Christianity, by which he left aside secular music to focus on Christian music.

December 3rd: A group of drones forms a huge cross over the audience of the Puerto Rico Coliseum. Daddy Yankee looks at the sky from the stage. Without letting go of the microphone, the singer finishes the speech he started two minutes earlier. “Jesus, as you allowed me, by your mercy, to travel the world, may you allow me from Puerto Rico to evangelize the world. Finally, I reached the goal. I am free. Amen”. The cluster of drones changes the structure formed, and a message is reflected on the public: “Christ loves you.”

