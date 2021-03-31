A business in the Sevillian town of Lebrija adhered to the initiative of payments with them. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

In Lebrija you no longer only pay in euros: also in them. The City Council of this Sevillian municipality of almost 28,000 inhabitants has created this local and virtual currency to channel public aid worth 60,000 euros that they have distributed among 598 families in the town. The beneficiaries have received up to a maximum of 200 euros, depending on their income and the number of children. However, this economic boost has two requirements: that it be spent in one of the town’s shops that are attached – which are already more than 70 – and that when paying for a product using the currency, through a telephone application, it is provided half in them and the other in euros. The mayor, the socialist Pepe Barroso, defines it as “a loyalty system: a way for the City Council’s investment effort to have an impact on the town’s commerce.”

A sign attached to the doors of some of the shops in the town warns: “This business accepts them as a payment system.” The first transaction using the currency was carried out on January 15, but the measure was developed in the first months of the pandemic.

The idea arose in the office of David Pérez, delegate of New Technologies and first deputy mayor. “We devised a subsidy plan, like many other municipalities. The first phase consisted of a direct aid of 200,000 euros to companies and the self-employed and the second one of 60,000 euros to families in the municipality ”, he says. “The difference is that we tried to give these aid a twist so that they also had an impact on neighborhood businesses. That way we close the circle ”.

The consistory published a call addressed to the families residing in the municipality, and the 598 that requested financial aid have received it. Depending on their income and number of children, they have received amounts of 50, 100, 150 or 200 years. One unit of virtual currency is equal to one euro. But to pay with the new currency in one of the local businesses, the beneficiary must put the other half of his pocket. “We gave it a lot of laps. At first we thought that everything was going to be paid for in them. Then we decided that half in cash, so that the businesses would not have liquidity problems. In addition, it has a multiplier effect: the 60,000 euros will be 120,000 ”, explains Barroso.

Once they had all the details, only the name was missing. “We wanted something easy, that was close. We think of Elio Antonio de Nebrija, a native of Lebrija and author of the first Spanish grammar, and since he begins with the same letter, we could assimilate him to the euro ”, says Barroso while pointing from his office to the statue dedicated to the humanist in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento . This measure was captured in a telephone application. It is accessed through a username and password. Once inside, there is a list of the participating businesses: the business in question and the amount to be paid are selected. “It has its share of digital literacy. If they handle the application, they will be less afraid of paying with the bank’s application, using their mobile phone ”, explains Pérez.

One of the beneficiaries is Rocío Rubio Rendón, a Valencian who has been in Lebrija since 2013: “This little economic push has come in handy in these times of crisis. I have already spent in three of the shops in town ”, he says after paying at the Bambi Donal clothing store.

Miguel Marín, president of the Association of Small and Medium Businessmen of Lebrija, says that “in Lebrija not as much has been lost as in some larger cities. But there are many places that have closed due to the pandemic. We have about 220 members and around 15 have dropped out ”. Of the approximately 700 shops in the town, they started out with 29 and there are already 70 who have adhered to the plan. Armería y Deportes Lebrijano is the establishment in which more people have bought in Elios. Luisa Vidal, its manager, tells that they have saved the month of February: “Sales have more than doubled compared to this period of the previous year, and that there was no pandemic. From purchases we have already received 2,300 Elios and 2,300 euros: 4,600 in total, in addition to customers who did not have the help ”. The most positive thing for Vidal is that the measure “has helped the townspeople know about his store,” and he acknowledges that he has noticed an increase in the purchase of sneakers for back to school.

For Francisco Liñán Alcalde, professor of Applied Economics at the University of Seville, the initiative “manages to combine social aid and the promotion of local commerce.” “Although the former has the limitation of where to spend it, families that previously bought very little or did not buy due to lack of income, now will. Second, there is a shift in consumption to small local businesses. Families that used to buy in large supermarkets or in other locations will now buy in local stores, ”Liñán says.

According to the mayor, some have called the plan “protectionist.” Liñán explains that “although it may be somewhat protectionist, for the consumer it is a loyalty mechanism. It would work in a similar way to how large companies do, offering points and bonuses for purchases in the same or in other stores ”.

At the moment 25,000 euros have been spent with the virtual currency, and the beneficiaries have until March 30 to consume. “We wanted it to be done in a reasonable time. Now we will return to issue another call. Ideally, we should not have to give aid, but for now it is working ”, says Pérez.