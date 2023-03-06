The industry of the beauty and the make-up is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world, and many artists and singers they have decided leave show business for undertake in this field.

In this article, we’re going to go over some of the most well-known names that have successfully made the transition from music to beauty.

Rihanna

The Barbadian singer, Rihannais one of the pioneers in the beauty industry. In 2017, he released fenty beautya makeup line that focuses on the inclusion of darker skin tones.

Fenty Beauty became a instant success thanks to its high-quality products and a wide range of skin tones. The brand has also been praised for its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the makeup industry.

Lady Gaga

The singer and actress Lady Gaga threw his beauty markHaus Laboratories, in 2019. Haus Laboratories focuses on innovative and experimental beauty products, with bright colors and interesting textures.

The brand is also noted for its commitment to inclusion and the celebration of individuality.

Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham is another singer who has made the transition into the beauty industry.

In 2019, he launched Victoria Beckham Beautya beauty brand that offers high-quality products from makeup to skincare.

The brand focuses on natural beauty and personal care, and has received praise for its minimalist and sophisticated approach.

Selena Gomez

Singer and actress Selena Gomez launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in 2020. rare beauty focuses on beauty products that improve mental and emotional health, and on the inclusion of diverse skin tones.

The brand has also established the Rare Impact Funda non-profit organization that focuses on providing resources to organizations dealing with mental health.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clanis known for its beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. Although he did not have an artistic career, the kardashian clan has always been very famous.

Jenner launched the brand in 2015, and it became an instant hit thanks to its liquid lipsticks and focus on natural beauty.

Kylie Cosmetics has also been noted for its focus on the inclusion of diverse skin tones.

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande She has also launched her own beauty brand, REM Beauty. The brand focuses on cruelty-free and vegan skincare and makeup products.

Furthermore, Ariana Grande has also released several fragrances in the past.