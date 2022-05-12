The resounding success of the “Moon Knight” series on Disney+ has shown that its creator Jeremy Slater He has done a job worthy of the admiration of Marvel fans. However, few would believe that the person in charge of writing the exciting story of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector is the same screenwriter of the unsuccessful adaptation of “Fantastic Four” in 2015.

What went wrong back then and what did Slater learn to make the exciting story of Steven Grant and his multiple personalities?

Jeremy Slater with Moon Knight fans. Photo: Twitter

a resounding failure

In 2015, history repeated itself. After two films from the heroic group of Marvel Comics, 20th Century Fox released a reboot of “Fantastic Four”.

The incursion into the cinema of the Fantastic Four comic did not have much luck. Photo: composition/ 20th Century Fox

The casting of Michael B. Jordan generated controversy at the time, but the worst part was the criticism the film received.

Jeremy Slater’s work on the script, who worked alongside two other writers, was a flop, to the point of being nominated for worst picture and screenplay at the Golden Raspberry Awards.

Death Note also had Jeremy Slater as a writer and was another Netflix flop. Photo: Netflix

Later, Slater would write other films such as “Pet” and the adaptation of “Death Note” for Netflix, films that would once again fail both fans and critics.

How did Jeremy Slater achieve success?

In 2019, a window opened for Jeremy Slater, as he would become one of the writers of “The Umbrella Academy”, the successful Netflix superhero series.

The Umbrella Academy. Credits: composition/Netflix

Three years later, Disney + arrived the first series of the supernatural world of Marvel: “Moon Knight”, in which Slater appears as creator.

With 6 episodes, the story of Marc Spector and Steven Grant captivated the audience, which was a success for Jeremy.

Oscar Isaac had trouble on set when he started filming “Moon Knight,” struggling to switch personalities between Marc Spector and Steven Grant. Photo: Disney+ capture

“Well. Most of the problems with ‘Fantastic Four’ stem from the fact that I wanted to write it as an MCU movie, which the director didn’t want. I didn’t have that problem here.” the writer explained on his social networks about one of the worst failures of his career.

How many chapters will Moon Knight have?

“Moon Knight” has a total of 6 episodes that were uploaded every week on Disney+. Currently you can already see the complete series through the streaming platform.