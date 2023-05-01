As the years go by, the coaches who were once successful in the MX League have begun to lose prominence and effectiveness, which is why the deck is constantly being renewed with names like the Serbian Veljko Paunovicthe Uruguayan Guillermo Almada and the Argentine Nicolas Larcamonalthough there are also veterans who continue to do good jobs as Victor Manuel Vucetich and the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti.
Here we leave you some technicians from the MX League which are in decline:
Unfortunately for the Argentinean cause, he has cherished the possibility of being champion so many times without achieving it, since he lost two finals with Saints Lagoon and two others with Monarchs Moreliathe last two in 2010. With this, he is the helmsman who has lost the most finals in Mexican soccer and although his playing style was always fierce and offensive, being from the Lavolpista school, his latest jobs have not given for more .
After those lost finals, he went through Atlasonce again for The Monarchy, Puebla, Xolos and Mazatlanwith the latter arriving in the middle of the current semester and being dismissed at the end of the regular phase.
Despite leaving school in Mexico and having led the Mexican team, El Bigotón only has the Liga del atlantean in 1993. After that, he is remembered for that incredible Atlas that left everything before Tolucabut fell on penalties during Summer 99, as well as the Red Devils who were crowned in Summer 2000, although the title went to his assistant alberto george because the Argentine left the team to take the reins of the Tricolor.
In the last ten years, he has paraded through the Iron Colts, Chivas, jaguars and Americareaching a final with the latter, which he lost against the tigers in the Apertura 2016. After that, he has not been requested more than for a new stage with the choriceros, in which he could not do much.
The Uruguayan is remembered for that two-time championship obtained with Lion in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014, but after that, it was no longer effective.
He arrived in America passing without pain or glory, then he spent a few months with Atlas, so he retired to soccer in Saudi Arabia, Paraguay, Argentina and the national team Costa Rica. His last step in Mexico was with the Atlético San Luiswhere he was a month and a half.
El Flaco lived a time of glory with the championship of Morelia and another of Blue Cross, without forgetting the Olympic gold in London 2012 as helmsman of the under-23 team. However, in the league he has lost credentials.
After being with the national team, between 2014 and 2021 he was with La Máquina, León, QueretaroChivas and Bravos, without being able to raise titles. He is now in charge of the selection of Guatemala.
The coach was known for being a “firefighter” who saved any team from being relegated, however, when his chance to lead a big club came, he could not handle the charge and was quickly dismissed from Cruz Azul in 2015.
After that he only directed to Chiapas from 2016 to 2017 and the newly created Mazatlan in 2020, passing without pain or glory.
Another technician who was successful in front of Pachuca and Toluca, also reaching a final with Blue Cross and another with the extinct Bulls Neza.
His last experiences were with Moreliafrom 2015 to 2016, Puebla, from 2017 to 2019, and veracruzin 2019. After that, El Ojitos has no longer been sought by any squad despite his great record.
The current analyst ESPN He also raised a league with América, but it was precisely the only achievement of his career on the bench. His last chances were with La Franja in 2008 and with the cougars in 2012, a club in which he was never well received by the fans and as he arrived he left.
He also lives on the memory of the two-time championship with Pumas in the Clausura and Apertura 2004. In 2006 he took charge of the Necaxa, without anything extraordinary happening. After his time with the national team and the Almeria from Spain, his last club was Pachuca in 2012, where after 23 games he was fired.
El Chepo won a league with Chivas and two others with Toluca, but with the passage of time it was losing its effectiveness. He had a second stage with the Sacred Flock from 2014 to 2015, then he was with Santos Laguna from 2016 to 2017 and finally, one more stage with the Red Devils in 2020, but without being able to repeat his feats.
The strategist added one more star to the shield of cougars in 2012 and was close to doing it with Blue Cross in 2013, but lost to America. Later, he repeated with the National University from 2014 to 2016, veracruz from 2017 to 2018, Necaxa in 2019 and 2021 and saint Louis in 2020, shining only with the Rays.
He is currently the assistant ferretti on the celestial bench.
He achieved two leagues with America thanks to the fact that his rival in the two finals, Blue Cross, failed rudely. Other than that, he hasn’t had the success he would have wanted, neither with the Mexican national team nor with the Aztec clubs. Although he has an offensive style that is liked by the fans, outside of Coapa he has not been able to stand out, not even with Xolos nor with tigersreminiscing about his old days with Tecos Students either atlantean.
