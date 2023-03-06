Here are some managers of the League that have not finished convincing:

In May 2018 it was the bet of Querétaro, where he managed to access a leagueafter that he could not transcend, the same thing happened to him in the Atlas, where he was only eight months.

In this 2023 his chance came with Pumas receiving endless criticism from the fans before taking the reins and although it seemed that at first he could handle the package, little by little the results are leading him to be close to dismissal once again.

His first job as helmsman in Mexico was with cougarsenduring a year in the position until he directed BUAP wolvespassing without pain or glory, living the same when he was hired by Mazatlan.

His other experience in the maximum circuit was with Puebla in 2016, but it only lasted six months. His journey has been more in the Ascent with Merida, Wolves, celaya and zacatepec.

Started in 2017 with White Roosters relieving Manuel Vucetich winning the MX Cup. Already in Necaxa It is assumed that they would continue their work because they were looking for a long-term project, but their patience soon ran out, being fired at the end of 2022.