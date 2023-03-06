In Liga MX there are several technical directors who have managed to take glory, a situation for which they remain active, however, there is also another group of new strategists who have not quite consolidated despite the opportunities, being constantly criticized for not get off the ground
Here are some managers of the League that have not finished convincing:
The junior of wama bridge He is remembered for having achieved promotion with BUAP wolves in 2017, continuing to lead the team to be in the maximum circuit, where the results did not accompany him.
In May 2018 it was the bet of Querétaro, where he managed to access a leagueafter that he could not transcend, the same thing happened to him in the Atlas, where he was only eight months.
In this 2023 his chance came with Pumas receiving endless criticism from the fans before taking the reins and although it seemed that at first he could handle the package, little by little the results are leading him to be close to dismissal once again.
The Eternal began the semester at the command of Mazatlan FC, but ended up being sacked for having the team in last place in the table with one point. Prior to that, he was already in charge of Pachuca, Chiapas coffee growers, dorados of sinaloa and Braves, achieving the title of the MX ascent with El Gran Pez and the Chiapas team, but if they enjoy the same luck in the maximum circuit.
Leaño’s last team was Chivas, where he received several criticisms for not having been a player and for his teaching methods, because through his speech he sought to motivate his pupils, without it working at all, causing joy when he was kicked out of the fold. He has worked as a business manager, director and sports consultant until he decided to become a strategist. deer, zacatepec and Necaxa were his previous clubs where he did not enjoy much success either.
The top scorer in the history of Toluca started his job as helmsman in the olympia his country, but his first opportunity in Mexico came with the Queretaroentering once to the league to reach the semifinals. Then he had his chance with his dream team, taking the Devils to some Leagues without achieving the goal of the final. later came jaguarsPuebla and Chivas without transcending
El Gatillero hasn’t had much luck in his role as coach either, however, sometimes he keeps ringing to reach different clubs, remembering that before the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti it was speculated that he could take the reins of Blue Cross.
His first job as helmsman in Mexico was with cougarsenduring a year in the position until he directed BUAP wolvespassing without pain or glory, living the same when he was hired by Mazatlan.
Barullo’s experience has been more in the Silver League, although he was already able to lead in the First Division without having a good memory, since cougars did not let him finish even the semester of the Closing 2019. He currently directs deerbeing his second stage after having spent two years in 2017 and 2018, apart in 2022 he was in command of the Tepatitan.
The Argentine had his second chance in the First Division this Clausura 2023 with Xolos, but he was already fired, being chosen for having made the champion Atletico Morelia in the expansion league.
His other experience in the maximum circuit was with Puebla in 2016, but it only lasted six months. His journey has been more in the Ascent with Merida, Wolves, celaya and zacatepec.
Even when he won the bronze medal with the Olympic team in Tokyo, his time in the League has not been entirely brilliant.
Started in 2017 with White Roosters relieving Manuel Vucetich winning the MX Cup. Already in Necaxa It is assumed that they would continue their work because they were looking for a long-term project, but their patience soon ran out, being fired at the end of 2022.
Almost all of his career has been in the Silver League, leaving monarch with black lions, Necaxa and San Luis, whom they raised to the First Division. However, the maximum circuit has not been so generous with him because the three teams quickly dismissed him when he was playing the MX LeagueBesides, he was also in charge of Bravos in 2021 without being able to raise the ship. He is currently back with the UdG.
