Spalletti has made the most of many Italian talents, De Laurentiis is ready to sell anyone if there are some great offers. The goal is to cut the salary while remaining competitive

“Have a good trip” is what many players who have written the recent history of Napoli have heard say because after all “we are just passing through” as Cesare Cremonini sang years ago. Of course, there are also those who have chosen to stay and to tie their career to the blue jersey forever or almost like Mertens and Koulibaly, who arrived in Naples in 2013 and 2014 respectively. but so far the satisfaction of winning a championship or an international trophy. Those who greeted Vesuvius, bringing a lot of money into the company’s coffers, put on the showcase those trophies that the Maradona audience is demanding today.

The last to triumph – Last in order of time was Marek Hamsik, who won the Turkish title with Trazbonspor at the weekend in which he was contesting in Fuorigrotta, proving at 34 that he is not only physically healthy but still able to assert himself at good levels. In the wake of the various Sarri, Higuain and Jorginho who have stocked up on successes between the league titles, the Europa League and the Champions League, now the old captain has also thrown salt on the wounds of the Azzurri fans who could not help but notice how Spalletti after the match against Sassuolo recalled having “put a lot of jewels in the window” this season. See also Giant men: Odermatt flies, de Aliprandini in the running for medals

Jewelery in the shop window – A request that obviously was made to Lucianone by De Laurentiis since the day of his arrival in Castel Volturno, following the failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. Thus, Napoli – also through the results achieved that brought the team back to the top European club competition – not only enhanced the diamond in the rough Osimhen but also made the talent of Fabian Ruiz shine (contract expiration 2023) which could be the first to wish “a good trip” in a few months. Zielinski may have reached the last lap as well, but it will depend on what kind of offers can come for him after a not so exciting end of the season.

Revolution – In short, a mini-revolution is on the way also thanks to Ospina’s probable farewell (contract expiring on June 30) and De Laurentiis’ widely expressed willingness to deal with any outgoing footballer in the case of interesting offers. With the money from the Champions League and those from the sales, however, Napoli will make the transfer market, cut the amount of wages and will certainly remain competitive thanks to the skilful hand of Cristiano Giuntoli who has already closed for Kravatskhelia as a substitute for Insigne. Also in this case it is a small jewel, which Naples was very good at taking on sale after the Georgian’s farewell to Rubin Kazan. See also Spalletti: "Naples at the top. And we hope for Maradona's blessing"

