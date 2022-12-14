This season, the Lombard company, leader in the braking system sector, has reached another important milestone. In addition to Verstappen’s title, in recent months the Lombard company has celebrated victories in MotoGP and SBK

Fabio Fagnani

“San Brembo, you take care of it”, a phrase that we have often heard in the commentary. A hymn to safety, a prayer, a cry of adrenaline. A running vehicle that often exceeds 300 km / h that is stopped, slowed down, stopped against his will. Whether motorcycle or car, the braking system is the straitjacket that tries to chain the explosive power of the engine and horsepower. Brembo was born in 1961, founded by Emilio Bombassei, father of the current president, a few kilometers from Bergamo, but only three years later the Lombard company started production of brake discs. Brembo has been the world leader in braking systems since 1964 and in 2022 it has managed to cross the finish line of 600 world titles won. See also Valentino Rossi, official tests with the Audi R8 GT3: the times at Paul Ricard

a story alongside the champions — In the world of motorsport, Italy has a pivotal role and Brembo is another of the companies that carry the Italian flag high. A story dotted with great sporting successes and technological innovation: at the beginning of the 1970s, the first complete motorcycle system was produced and installed on the Guzzis and then on the Laverdas. From two to four wheels, Ferrari becomes one of the first internationally renowned clients of the highly decorated company from Bergamo. A success story which, thanks to the world titles (62) obtained this season in the main racing competitions, has allowed Brembo to conquer – from 1975 to today – over 600 world championships. This season, in Formula 1 he won together with Max Verstappen’s Oracle-Red Bull; in MotoGP with the Ducati Lenovo; in the WorldSBK championship with Alvaro Bautista astride the Ducati Panigale of the Aruba.it team; in Formula E, in Moto2 with Augusto Fernández of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team and with Izan Guevara with the GASGAS Aspar team in Moto3. See also Juve market: Arsenal woo Kulusevski, Ramsey and Arthur

60 years (and counting) of success — A history spanning more than sixty years, celebrated just last year, a life, that of the riders, entrusted to the mechanical, engineering and technological excellence of the Bergamo braking system which season after season has allowed Brembo to be an international excellence . A long experience in the enviable racing world, an avant-garde approach and vision that have always allowed the Bergamo-based company to continue to assist drivers and vehicles in winning races and titles. In the just concluded season of the F1 World Championship, Brembo obtained absolute success in all 22 races, for a total of 485 victories (from 1975 to today) out of 829 races contested. A palmares further perfected by the 28 drivers’ titles and 32 constructors’ world championships won.

from the track to off-road — One success after another, a continuous confirmation, a research that has allowed Brembo to be successful both in “classic” Motorsport and in the world of electric motor racing. In these sixty years plus one, Brembo has brought home over 600 world titles in the most important and media championships: from Formula 1 to Rally, from MotoGP to SBK, from Formula E to IndyCar, from Enduro to Super Formula. History is telling us a truth: to win there is only one secret, that is to light a candle for San Brembo. See also Maluma "stole the show" in Qatar! This was his presentation for the World Cup