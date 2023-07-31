Verstappen knows no defeat, Mikaela Shiffrin is the most successful human being in the history of skiing, the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic trio has not left even crumbs to their opponents. When domination is a reason for living
What’s for dinner tonight? Usual menu. Their victory. They are cannibals. Ruthless, ferocious. They have only one obsession: to win. They decline the lens according to the seasons, the wind that blows, the mood they keep. They don’t consider the rest, it’s a vague hypothesis on the last line of the last page of the golden book that they are writing or have written or will write.
#darts #stories #ordinary #cannibalism
Leave a Reply