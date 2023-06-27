The Russian pilot, excluded from the Circus after the invasion of his country against Ukraine, has founded a company that deals with luxury events. And Nikita seems to know how to do with the console too…

Nikita Mazepin he has long loved the roar of engines, but his life now, it must be said, has a completely different music. The Russian pilot had been excluded from the F1 as a result of the dismissal of team Haas. A decision made following the invasion of his country against Ukraine in February 2022. After the inevitable farewell to the Circus, the twenty-four year old has found another, rather particular, path: the organizer of luxury events, with appearances in the role of DJ. Surprising roles if you think about the ambitions of a year ago.

Through his Instagram account, Mazepin revealed the existence of The Ninety Nine Events. It is a company that organizes luxury events and parties. Several photos on the company profile, which portray moments of fun. Nikita is not only the founder and owner: the former F1 driver is portrayed while entertaining those present, even trying his hand at using the console. The scenarios are different: we go from evenings in clubs to pool parties. This news comes at a difficult time for Mazepin, considering F1 increasingly distant and the troubles for his family.

Nikita's father, Dmitry, is a friend of the head of state of Russia Vladimir Putin and through the sponsorship of his company, Uralkali, ensured his son's stay in F1. After the invasion of Ukraine, this link with Haas was interrupted and that's not all: in fact, the Mazepin family was included in the black list of restrictive measures, starting with the freezing of assets in the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada. Furthermore, there is a ban on leaving the country. Sanctions against which Nikita appealed to the High Court of London, but without success. On 19 July he will receive the response of the Court of Justice of the European Union.