The Federative Republic of Brazil assumed the responsibility of leading the file of the Amazon rainforest, known as the “lung of the world” or “the green lung of the earth”, which constitutes a major axis within the global efforts exerted to combat the phenomenon of climate change.

During its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Brazil was keen to take advantage of this prominent global platform, which witnessed the participation of more than 190 countries in order to mobilize international cooperation in this file, as it is looking forward during the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28”. Which is being held this year in Expo City Dubai, to a quantum leap in the file of protecting the Amazon forests.

At the beginning of the current year 2023, Brazil announced that it aims to reach zero deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, and His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, called on South American countries that share the Amazon forest, to unite efforts to protect the main resource to combat climate change. He pointed out that addressing the climate issue is necessary in order to preserve the human race on the planet, and the responsibility rests with everyone.

The Amazon is known as the “lungs of the earth” because it produces more than 20 percent of the world’s oxygen, and it also includes 10 percent of the known biological species, and there are about 16 thousand species of trees and 390 billion trees.

The Amazon basin natural reserves include about 300,000 species of plants, 2,500 species of fish, 1,500 birds, 500 species of mammals, and 2.5 million species of insects.

In the framework of efforts to protect the Amazon forests, Brazil has launched an initiative to establish a federal police force that works to protect the forests, as the Amazon forest area extends across several countries, while about 64 percent of the area of ​​​​this forest is located in Brazil.

The Amazon forest contains 20 percent of the world’s fresh water and provides nearly a fifth of the fresh water that flows into the oceans, and stores between 90 to 140 billion tons of carbon, and thus helps stabilize the global climate.

The Brazilian pavilion, with its distinctive water design, at Expo 2020 Dubai presented a unique simulation model for agriculture in the Amazon forests, and allowed visitors to plant about 20,000 trees inside these well-known forests, in an initiative aimed at emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to protect the Amazon forests.

The Brazilian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was a center for innovation and sustainability, giving visitors an important opportunity and presenting many creative ideas to protect the environment and preserve the planet.

The Brazil pavilion, which attracted more than two million visitors over the course of the exhibition, used about 140 giant projectors to display video images of the Amazon forests, rivers, urban centers, and Brazilian culture on semi-transparent membranes within its corridors, emphasizing the importance of biodiversity and interest in conservation culture. on the environment.

The UAE supports all global efforts to protect forests and has launched pioneering initiatives in this regard.

During its participation in “COP 26”, the country ratified the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, which obligates countries to cooperate and collectively work to stop forest loss, rehabilitation and land degradation by 2030, and to stimulate global movement towards sustainable development.

During its participation in “Cop 27” in the Arab Republic of Egypt, it also launched the Crimean Alliance for Climate in partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia. The alliance aims to support, enhance and expand the areas of mangrove forests globally as one of the nature-based solutions to face the challenge of climate change, and efforts to absorb and isolate greenhouse gas emissions. Globally, mangroves contribute to enhancing the response to the repercussions of climate change, such as hurricanes, storms, and floods, and are a store of carbon up to four times greater than wild tropical rainforests.