A dazzling artistic painting in bright colors extending over a distance of 4 metres, takes its place proudly in the corridors of the Blue Zone at the Conference of the Parties “COP28” under the slogan “The Painting of the World”, to tell stories and humanitarian messages aimed at protecting the planet from the consequences of climate change.

“The World Painting” stops dozens of participants in the Conference of the Parties, to witness the harmony in its components, which brings together the magic of art in its various genres and schools, in one form, which is “the call for tolerance, love, and peace among the peoples of the earth.”

The painting, which was painted during the Expo 2020 Dubai events and is now on display in the Blue Zone at COP28, is full of different drawings that tell of a lively harmony that evokes inscriptions and colorful lines that define the boundaries of the shape of the characters and the vocabulary, expressions and inspirational quotes that are distributed on the surface, some of which are books. In Arabic, such as “Expo Dubai 2020 brings us together” in an artistic design that combines expression with words and images.

The borders of the painting, which include a common denominator of “peace and love,” bring together the image of the founder of the UAE and the builder of its renaissance and glory, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” as he stands tall in the heart of the ancient desert, in an expression of the role of the state. Leadership and people in spreading tolerance, goodness and peace for all. The painting is also decorated with the famous slogan of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him,” “Victory, Victory, Love,” forming an axis and essential content at the heart of the painting that summarizes the highest human meanings. The Emirates News Agency, WAM, met with Beksultan Nurgali, the Kazakh author involved in the idea of ​​the painting, on the sidelines of his participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), to narrate the details of its design with the participation of more than 2,070 individuals from more than 200 countries, including 52 Emiratis. Pek Sultan said: “The World Painting is a global social art project that united the world through art, and a unique painting in which people from all over the planet participated, including Hollywood actors, directors, prominent musicians, international sports stars, and public figures.” Regarding the stages of making the painting, he added: “The idea of ​​​​the painting of the world by its owner, cinematographer Daut Shikheslamov, began in the heart of the Kazakhstan pavilion at Expo Dubai, coinciding with the launch of the exhibition, before it was finally displayed in Al Wasl Square, to unite the planet Earth under the roof of one dome.”

He stressed that the recognition of the painting by the Guinness Book of World Records is a “record achievement” as it is the canvas that the largest number of people participated in its implementation. He added: “The world painting is living proof that all inhabitants of the planet, regardless of the color of their skin, religion or place of residence, dream of living on Earth in harmony, harmony and peace.

“Most importantly, it confirms the desire to preserve life on our planet.” Beksultan pointed out that the large turnout of participants in drawing the world painting of various nationalities and cultures reflects the extent of their keenness to contribute to this type of purposeful art, expressing his thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of this work. He said: “This painting does not only represent a tremendous work of art; “But it also focuses on the common human spirit that transcends borders and cultural differences.” Among the prominent participants in the “World Panel” are Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, the British artist and actor, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, the American chess master Morris Ashley, and Bai Ling, the Chinese-American actress. Also participating in the panel were Roy Jones Jr., the famous American boxer, Carla Bruni, the former First Lady of France, Timur Bekmambetov, the Kazakh director, Dimash Kudai Bergen, the Kazakh singer, Isabelle Geoffroy, the French singer and author, Zemfira, the famous Russian singer, and Karibek Kuyukov. Kazakh painter nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.