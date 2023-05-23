After the dubious IM Mastery Academy, where thousands of young people hang on Alex Morton’s lips, there is now more criticism of the programming of Rotterdam Ahoy. They provide a stage for controversial religious bands, but also the American ‘apostle’ Kathryn Krick. She claims to cast out demons and heal the sick. How dangerous are these gatherings?

