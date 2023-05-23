After the dubious IM Mastery Academy, where thousands of young people hang on Alex Morton’s lips, there is now more criticism of the programming of Rotterdam Ahoy. They provide a stage for controversial religious bands, but also the American ‘apostle’ Kathryn Krick. She claims to cast out demons and heal the sick. How dangerous are these gatherings?
#exorcising #apostle #controversial #religious #bands #criticism #Ahoy #programming
CBF president asks FIFA to punish cases of racism
Ednaldo Rodrigues condemns attacks on Vini Jr. and criticizes LaLiga president The president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo...
Leave a Reply