To find a job, it is almost always necessary to take the same first step: submit your resume. A document that, traditionally, includes an extensive and detailed description of the candidate’s characteristics. Or not. Those responsible for recruitment of different companies and administrators of digital employment portals recognize a change in trend in the data sheet of applicants: less and less personal data such as age or physical appearance are provided (photographs disappear), to avoid discrimination due to factors unrelated to professional skills. From lying or exaggerating some abilities we have moved on to hiding everything that could be an obstacle.

“Many people understand that they can act as a brake,” acknowledges Jesús Torres, president of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Food Delivery Brands (Telepizza Group – Pizza Hut). “They try to avoid giving any information that would rule them out in advance and prevent them from having, at least, the possibility of speaking with the company,” he adds.

“What is no longer stated in any way is age,” agrees María Sánchez, director of people, quality and CSR at IFEMA, who also points to other informative absences, justified, in this case, by the change in the way work that has been sponsored by the pandemic. “Instituting the place of residence is also not necessary. With teleworking, many companies do not care where their employees operate from. In the personal section, it is enough to write down the name and mobile phone number,” Sánchez explains.

Another reason that justifies the disappearance of personal information in resumes is covered by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and that, by virtue of the security in the conservation of this data, has caused the scene that had been The usual practice of hand-delivering resumes has transformed into the need to fill out forms on-line that comply with what is established in the standard.

Within this new ecosystem, the curriculum has mutated from the archetypal text document to become an almost artistic work (computer programs typical for image editing are used) and with a minimalist current. “Preparing the presentation is the first sign of interest in any of the vacancies, and it is true that, as candidates, we have to highlight in the most visual way possible within our professional profile the requirements or achievements that are aligned with the vacancy. which we are opting for,” explains Sara Álvarez, Director of Talent Attraction at The Adecco Group. Something that justifies the minimization of some sections and requires time and dedication. “The curriculum must be an agile and dynamic file. We come from a philosophy in which we believe that the same file is useful for any request,” she specifies. In fact, Álvarez considers that in many cases the photos attached are not appropriate: “They have to fit within a professional environment. It cannot be a cut from another photo or a selfie”.

Other skills

One of the leading social networks worldwide in the work environment is LinkedIn, which has a total volume of 950 million members (17 million in Spain). According to Rosario Sierra, Corporate Business Director of the company, the portal is working on the transformation of each user’s presentation mask, to offer the possibility of an avatar with a numerical reference directly replacing the photograph and name of each user “to break the cognitive biases that recruiters may have.”

Zulima Cuadros, Head of Candidate Strategy at ManpowerGroup, explains that once companies have decided to be guided by the academic or experience competencies of candidates to fill a vacancy, there are other capabilities that come into play as variables to break ties between similar profiles. . “We refer to them as soft skills (soft skills in Anglo-Saxon terminology), and they are those that give us a reference on how an individual performs within the work environment: if he or she is prone to teamwork, proactive, with oratory skills…”, details Cuadros.

On this basis of weighting certain aptitudes above personal details, the emergence of the blind curriculum is based. A format with greater roots in countries like France or Germany, but little by little it is also beginning to take root in Spain. “It is a cultural change that is coming,” acknowledges Mónica Pérez, Director of Communication and Studies at InfoJobs. “What companies ask is that applicants put emphasis or highlight what is being requested. In these cases, less is more,” she expands. Around 11 million profiles are part of the employment pool of this Spanish company founded 35 years ago, and which registered almost four million candidates registered for at least one offer last year.

Sociological experiment

Quantifying the number of job applications that are rejected for physical reasons is impossible, to the extent that it represents penalized discrimination for companies. However, through different experiments, it has been proven that age is a determining factor in a selection process between applicants with comparable training. The Iseak Foundation, for example, sent 1,600 resumes, half of them referenced to a 35-year-old person and the rest in the name of a 49-year-old person, to 800 real job vacancies in Euskadi, Barcelona and Madrid. The results ofand the test They showed that the oldest candidate had greater difficulty receiving an invitation from the companies.

Although the prohibition of being discriminated against for any personal or social circumstance is included in the Constitution (Article 14), its presence in the social and work environment has given rise to the emergence of phenomena such as aspectism and the ageism. “Women tend to have more interpretation biases regarding their image, without the need for them to have body dysmorphia disorder, which is a recognized mental health problem that causes the person who suffers to reject a part of the body” says Antonio Cano, professor of Psychology at the Complutense University and former president of the Spanish Society for the Study of Anxiety and Stress (SEAS). Cano considers that the fear of harassment is another reason why women avoid putting an image of themselves on social networks (also on job portals), and comments that it is beginning to occur more and more among men.

Goodbye to lies?

To find out if hiding any data can, at the same time, be counterproductive for the applicant, the German Institute for the Study of Labor (Iza) carried out a study in 2018 which yielded conclusions, in some cases, contradictory. On the one hand, it determined that blind resumes help reduce discrimination in the first phase of recruitment, but at the same time, they only delayed the screening until the second phase of the selection process. The analysis also determines that although the companies showed their intention to evaluate the candidates based on their aptitudes, the information presented by them was decontextualized for them as their identity was unknown.

The labor scam has led to exaggerated knowledge in many curricula, especially in the language section. A recent investigation by the American portal StandOut CV concludes that more than half of the 1,785 respondents (55%) claim to have lied on their resume at least once; and that those who do it most are men, and especially young people between 18 and 25 years old. In Spain, the Human Resources company Randstad conducted a survey of nearly 900 people in which 21% admitted to having “made up” their resume at some point. The area in which the most alterations occurred was languages.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL