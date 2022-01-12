Cem Bölükbasi will debut this year 2022 in F2 as the official driver of the Charouz team.

Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, and the case of Cem Bölükbasi It is one of the most prominent that involves both real sport and video games. The Turk made a place for himself in the motor world by participating as simracer (professional virtual pilot) in different eSports competitions, such as Formula Renault, which he won in 2020, or the official Formula 1 championship itself, in which he participated from 2017 to 2019.

Now his life has turned upside down, having competed in the lower categories for just three years. He has trained in real competitions such as Asian F3, GT4 European Series, European Le Mans Series and Euroformula, where he has achieved seven podiums and two victories, and today he has been announced as professional F2 pilot, signing with the Charouz Racing System team for the 2022 championship of the category.

Will compete in F2, the pre-F1 categoryF2 is the competition prior to F1, and the one that allows access to it if you get great results and have a good financial backing behind. Therefore, this only confirms the fact that a new way to the motor world thanks to the expansion of eSports and the capabilities of virtual pilots.

The last official Formula 1 eSports championship makes this clear, accumulating a multitude of followers and views. The game used year by year is the one corresponding to the annual delivery, the last being F1 2021. A title developed by Codemasters that refines its formula once again, managing to convey the experience of a rising competition better and better, even counting on the F2 that we have mentioned. But, if you want to know more, you can take a look at our F1 2021 review.

