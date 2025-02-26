Elon Musk’s ultra -rightist drift, started, at least publicly, with that double gesture that recalls the Nazi greeting and then replicated other celebrities – as Iker Jiménez or Steve Bannon – has coincided over time with A series of controversies that survive the tycoon And now advisor to President Donald Trump, some of them derived from his ideology, supporting the AFD in the recent German elections OA Vox for future idem in our country, and others in their private sphere.

It is undeniable that being One of the richest people in the world, owner of an entire social network That he has been moving to his liking –x, also known as Twitter – and now also being part of the near circle of the new American president, the foci are on the 53 -year -old South African. And every new information or decision that deals or comes from it is commented, debated and prosecuted from a multitude of angles, from the social to economic.

We review now Some of these recent controversies That the owner of Tesla or Spacex has starred, as well as the reception of followers and detractors.

His father accuses him of being “bad father”

Errol Musk has been one of the last guests to Pódcast Wide Awake. There, the father of the new director of the United States Government Efficiency Department (DOGE) has not hesitated to point out that The fault that Elon’s first of Elon’s children died suddenly was the billionaire As soon as he is aware of him, responding that Elon “did not spend time” with his little ones.

“No, it has not been a good father. His first baby was all the time with nannies and in fact died in the care of one of them. What I mean is that If Elon hears me saying this he will shoot me, to kill or something, but I don’t care, it’s my opinion: That was not good; They were too rich and too many children, “said Errol, who has pointed out that,” when they divorced [Elon y Justine Wilson, en 2008]there were six nannies on the one hand and six on the other. “

“It was a really strange situation,” said Errol. And it is still curious that it was he who says that of his own son. It is not just that it was described as “a terrible human being” who has committed “almost all the crimes that can be imagined” for Elon, who has always supported his mother, which he described as “A physical, emotionally and financial manipulat that hit him “in the presence of the children”, but that his own history has been rescued by the defenders of Elon Musk … and even Haters.

“I don’t like it [Elon] Musk, But isn’t he the same man who married his stepdaughter? Do you really have the right to criticize your child? “Has written a user, remembering the case of Jana Bezuidenhout, daughter of the former wife of Errol Musk, with whom she has come to have a child despite having more than double The age of the young woman – he was 72 years old and she 30.

Two ex -partners against him

Grimes and Ashley St. Clair. The first one hundred percent confirmed as its ex -partner and the second, however, self -demolated mother of the 13th son of the businessman. The 36 -year -old singer has cried out to desperate sky on social networks, stating that Elon does not respond to her calls or her messages about a medical urgency suffered by one of three children who had together: X Æ A-XII, EXA Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus, 4, 3 and 2 years, respectively.

“Please respond to our child’s medical crisis. I regret to do this public, but it cannot be that this situation continues to lengthen. This requires immediate attention. If you do not want to talk to me, please design or hire someone who does I do this, this must be resolved. The situation could cause “a disability for life” to one of his little ones.

Later he began to erase the tweets because X’s own algorithm was “restricting them in secret” so that they did not viralize. St. Clair also used this social network to make public that has been the mother of the new magnet of the tycoon and that this does not recognize it, despite the fact that, according to its version, It was he who asked him to keep him a secret.

Photo combo of Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair. Wikipedia / Instagram

The influencer PRO-TRUMP and writer – fossing for her children’s book of ultra -Catholic court and against gender identity Elephants are not birds-, he denounced that because the tycoon has given speaker to defamations on her, Crowd of his followers and media are making his life impossible, harassing and threatening her. Even so, he said that he only wants Elon to recognize his parental role and “preserve the well -being and safety of the child” they have in common.

Herculano’s papers, emulating Hitler?

But then there is also the political aspect of their controversies. And one of them has to do with the relics. Especially through cinema, especially adventure when Nazis are antagonists – as in Indiana Jones or the first of Captain America-, popular culture knows Adolf Hitler’s desire to get historical objects to which a supernatural power presupposed, almost always of a divine nature.

Hence, many detractors of the tycoon have taken these similarities in collation with the last investment of Musk, which has donated $ 2,084,000 through its reading foundation that is being made of Herculano carbonized papyri, The Roman city that was buried by the eruption of Vesubio with its neighbor Pompeya in 79 AD.

Tesla and the ‘Esvsticarros’

Precisely their greatest critics in networks, who consider that their positioning is one of the keys to the rise of ultra -right in the world, have started a campaign against one of Elon Musk’s star companies, Tesla, which has seen how several of its branches or points of sale in different countries They were vandalized with anti -fascist messages or pointing to the ideological approach of its owner to Hitler’s Nazism.

Without going any further, the activist group People vs Elon has made an applaud of campaign in London, changing the announcement of a bus marquee for a false Tesla advertising that says: “From 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds.” They also add an image of Elon himself doing the fascist greeting on his own vehicle.

A car, in addition, for which various “synonyms” on the Internet have begun and that make direct reference to fascist ideology, as “Holocauto”, “Tessla” or “Esvagarro”, translation into the nets of the Anglo -Saxon “swasticle”, which is the one that has had the greatest. And that, in fact, it is having an impact: in the last week, it fell on the stock market of the company demonstrates that the markets know that the once great popularity of the tycoon, which many considered a visionary, is in low hours because of its approach to its approach to its approach to the Alt-Right.