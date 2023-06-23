Lampedus’amore, the event linked to the International Journalist Award named after Cristiana Matano, the journalist who died prematurely in 2015, and scheduled in Lampedusa from 6 to 8 July, was presented today in the Sala Onu of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo. The press conference, moderated by the journalist Elvira Terranova (Adnkronos), was attended by the president of the “Occhiblu” Association Filippo Mulè who illustrated the programme, the superintendent of the Fondazione Teatro Massimo Marco Betta, the head of the cabinet of the Tourism, Daniela Segreto, the president of Corecom Sicily Andrea Peria, the extraordinary commissioner of the Asp of Palermo Daniela Faraoni, the president of the Order of Journalists of Sicily, Roberto Gueli, the secretary of Assostampa Sicily Giuseppe Rizzuto and the representatives of the sponsors.

Journalism, solidarity, social commitment, culture, theatre, music, exhibitions, awards, conferences: there is all this in the eighth edition of Lampedus’Amore-Cristiana Matano international journalism award, but above all there is the desire to continue a path complex and exciting, ensuring the event the usual quality and the presence of prominent personalities who will take turns in the usual headquarters in Piazza Castello. Objective: to turn the spotlight on the Mediterranean and Lampedusa in particular, a land of frontiers, of welcome, of emergencies, but also of extraordinary beauty.

An intense program again this year with an opening entrusted to the talent of Andrea Bosca, one of the best known and most established actors in Italy, winner of a Silver Ribbon, who will stage the theatrical show “The moon and the bonfires” by Cesare Pavese, retracing the story of Anguilla, an emigrant who made his fortune in America and then returned to the Langhe. Two appointments will take place in the airport spaces, where two exhibitions will be set up: “The legacy of Falcone and Borsellino”, created by the Ansa agency and curated by journalists Franco Nicastro and Franco Nuccio, and “The journalism that does not die”, created and edited by the Order of Journalists of Sicily in homage to Sicilian reporters killed by the mafia and terrorism. The conference room of the Lampedusa airport will also host the seminar “From war to migration, narrating the crises and the Europe to come”.

There will be music: the protagonists will be the singer-songwriter of Albanian origin Ermal Meta, one of the main exponents of Italian pop, winner of the 2018 Sanremo Festival, and the elegant Roman singer-songwriter Marina Rei. And then the performances of the actress Ester Pantano, the cultured reflections of Ascanio Celestini and many other “gems” – from a video that recalls Pope Francis’ visit to Lampedusa to a tribute to the Italian champion Calcio Napoli sports club – which they will surround the gala evening in which the journalistic prizes will be awarded.

“There will be many personalities from culture, journalism and entertainment who will once again stop in the center of the Mediterranean this year to share a project born in 2016 and which, for the eighth time, continues its moral and sentimental journey”, he commented Filippo Mulè, president of the Occhiblu association. “The winners of the journalism award – which will be announced on 7 July – were selected by the jury from a large and qualified number of submissions, a strong participation that gives us strength and confirms the goodness of an initiative that has grown a lot and has established for credibility and variety of proposals. It will be three days of contamination and sharing to remember Cristiana and celebrate culture, solidarity and beauty on that extraordinary rock called Lampedusa which has always given emotions and lessons of humanity. Three days to continue a dream, reaffirm the values ​​of integration between peoples and to embrace and tell life”.