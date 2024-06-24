There are many things that we encounter in the daily lives of our lives, and our time is disturbed, and the complaints about them remain constant, as if they are a calamity imposed on us, and their owners are apparent to us in the game of “luck and lottery.” These are things that do not only concern cars and their exhausts, or factories, and the pollutants that are spewed into the atmosphere, or the seas, etc. She exclaims from Loth, back in the day when we were plagued by beggars and beggars at mosques, at ATMs, in parking lots, at hospitals, and in places they knew would affect you, like flower and chocolate shops because you were raising your child, and at that time you were high or carrying flowers for a sick person you hoped would heal him, so she says: Scourge defense!

Today, there are no beggars or beggars who used to pollute places, disturb God’s creation, raise their pressure, force them to be ashamed at times, and lie at other times, and always put them in a position of contempt and ignorance, because they know that the one in front of them is often a liar and a fraud, and has been able to confuse them with something. Their money, and he laughs at them with a prayer that blinds the eyes, and is not sincere because it comes from a lying man. The laws, legislations, and agencies are responsible for pursuing them, and restricting them until the air is rid of one of the environmental pollutants.

During recent years, other environmental pollutants have begun, such as perfume sellers in “malls” who are annoying to the point of annoyance, to the point of committing an insult that comes out of you when he intervenes between you and your friend while you are having a conversation, and interrupts you with a spray of “breezy” perfume, or you and your wife, and a male and female salesman meets you and separates you from each other. The way to convince you of an adulterated and cheap perfume, which is not suitable even for beginners in work that is usually brought on by extreme poverty and need, and when you escape from their faces, they follow you with the phrase “Today we have a seventy percent discount on all perfumes and for one day only, minus only.” They borrow a phrase that perfume promoters scold on “social media.” » They are also environmental pollutants, when they conclude their trite advertisement without professionalism or media professionalism: “The truth is what you catch!”

The latest trend in environmental pollutants are those who call you from special numbers, guaranteeing two birds in the hand; The special number will respond quickly, and the other thing is that this number is an entrance to their credibility and seriousness in work, like throwing ashes in the eyes, and it enters you in a voice that contains a tremor of lack of skill, and asks you to put all your eggs in their investment basket, starting with silver and metals and ending with cryptocurrencies, and it enters you into Rising profit numbers, rising shares, and lucrative financial returns, concluding the energy of fate that suddenly opened up to you with the phrase: “Stay at home, and leave the rest to us!”

There are many people calling to catch you, and you do not know how they control and hijack people’s numbers, causing pollution in the environment. Among them is the caller claiming that he is the exclusive agent of the real estate company, and that there are new projects, the profits of which are guaranteed, delivery within three months and payment after two years of receiving the project, and the gift is furnishing. The entire apartment was signed by one of the leading designers. The problem is as he explains it to you with his soft words. You hear the “horns” of cars, someone calling, and another “breaking on the loom” you say in taxi stops, while he is sitting under a worn-out sun umbrella!

There are many things that are pollutants in the environment, and you may need another column.