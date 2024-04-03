The National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT) Continues 2023 for the State of Sinaloa seeks (a) to describe annually the health and nutrition status of the populationand, (b) consolidate a sample in the period 2020-2024 representative of the urban/rural, regional areas for the State of Sinaloa. The complete 2023 report was published on February 28, and can be found at the link: https://ensanut.insp.mx/encuestas/ensanutsin2023/doctos/informes/Ensanut_Sinaloa_2023_220224.pdf

One of the results of the survey 2023 It's about the situation of the obesity and the overweight of the childhood, adolescence and Adults of Sinaloa. You must continue to insist that the pandemic of overweight (SP) and obesity (O) was at the base of the hundreds of thousands of deaths due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Just as hundreds of thousands of Mexican men and women die every year due to the diseases that produce SP and O: diabetes and heart disease. Here, in the latest installment of Readings, THE DEBATE The information regarding this pandemic reported by the INEGI was published:

Also, we must not stop exercising and eating healthy, since obesity and overweight is the deadliest pandemic in the history of Mexico: “During the period January-June 2023, deaths from heart diseases were the first cause of death nationwide, with 97,187 cases. Those caused by diabetes mellitus followed, with 55,885. In the reference period, 401,479 deaths were preliminarily registered…” (INEGI, Statistics of Registered Deaths (EDR) from January to June 2023 -preliminary-). In that period, 38% of deaths in Mexico were due to these two diseases. In 2022, the INEGI reported that there were 847,716 deaths. For heart diseases 200,023 and for diabetes mellitus 115,025. Which represents 37% of the total deaths that year. To continue analyzing (Readings, EL DEBATE, March 27, 2024).

Results of girls and boys with SP and OB in Sinaloa

In the population of children aged 5 to 11 years in Sinaloa, ENSATU reports for 2023 a prevalence of SP of 11.2% and of O of 19.6%, which represents that among Sinaloan children there is a prevalence of SP+O of 30.8%. That is, almost 4 of each Sinaloan infant has a prevalence of SP or O. In the case of girls the percentages are 9.8% of SP and 18.5% of O, and in boys the percentages are 12.7% of SP and 20.8% of O. ENSATU describes one of the main causes of these percentages of SP and O when exposing the data on “Food groups NOT recommended for daily consumption” in this age segment. Let's refer to two: “Sweetened beverages”, and “Snacks, sweets and desserts”. In the population segment from 5 to 11 years old, Sinaloa girls and boys consume 90.7% of “Sweetened beverages” and 69.2% of “Snacks, sweets and desserts.” With that O and SP plus the consumption of those NOT recommended for daily consumption, it is highly likely that these girls and boys from Sinaloa will develop diabetes or heart disease in their adolescent or adult stage. The government, at all levels, and Sinaloa society must stop these indicators. Spot.

Paragraphs: SP and O in adolescents and adults from Sinaloa

Subject to analyzing the data from the other two population segments in Sinaloa, the percentages of SP and O are recorded: In Sinaloa adolescents from 12 to 19 years old there is a prevalence of SP+O of 35% (SP of 19.9% and 0 of 15.5%). In the case of Sinaloa women and men from this population segment, the SP+O are 35.1% and 35.7% respectively. In Sinaloans aged 20 years and older there is a prevalence of SP+O of 76.1%. In women the SP is 33.4% and O is 44.9%, in men the SP is 41.9% and O is 32%. That is, SP+O increases from 35% in adolescence to more than double in adulthood. Result: increases in Sinaloa women and men with diabetes and heart disease, which even lead to death. To continue analyzing.

For suggestions and comments:

E-mail:

[email protected]

More from the same author: