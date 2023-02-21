The appointment of Frederic Vasseur at the head of the team Ferrari he immediately made the thoughts of enthusiasts and insiders run to the figure of Jean Todt, due to the common origin from France. Clearly the fans are hoping he can have the same very successful parable in Maranello in terms of sporting results, given that the former FIA president managed to collect 6 drivers’ world titles – 5 with Michael Schumacher and 1 with Kimi Raikkonen – and 7 victories in the manufacturers classification. And Vasseur himself didn’t shy away from talking about the illustrious compatriot, revealing in the first meeting in Maranello with foreign journalists that he intended to meet Todt, to have the expert manager’s precious advice available.

During a speech to the English broadcaster of Sky F1the journalist Ted Kravitz he explained that he recognized in the former Renault and Alfa Romeo Sauber team principal some common traits with the 76-year-old from Pierrefort: “It will be interesting to observe Fred Vasseur, who got into ‘Jean Todt mode’, or has not released bombastic statements or particular phrases. One thing he said, about having a first guide or not. In fact, he explained that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have the exact same treatment, until the moment in which he decides that designating a first driver will be in Ferrari’s interest. And he specified that he’ll make that call. And it is much more than what Mattia Binotto ever said on the subject”.

Kravitz finally explained that he places great faith in the SF-23 presented on February 14th: “Ferrari tweaked last year’s car here and there, including the power unit. Tests done in the winter gave positive results on the engine, so they didn’t do anything adventurous on the SF-23. I personally have high hopes for Ferrari and I think they are ready to stay ahead and support the fight for the world championship with Red Bull for the entire duration of the championship”.