As published by the authoritative journalist Mat Oxley of Motorsport Magazinecame into possession of a confidential report on the use of Michelin tires in the recent Jerez Grand Prix, he is able to create a real one regulatory case in MotoGP. In fact, an engineer of the premier class wanted to spread, through the British journalist, a regulatory violation on the subject of minimum tire pressure, covered by a gentleman agreement between the parties involved (MSMA, i.e. the manufacturers’ association and Michelin). Issue that has been on the agenda for months now and that a fringe of the paddock – perfectly aware of what is happening – would be trying to push to regulate: “It has been clear for a long time that some teams are breaking the rules related to tires. We are unhappy with this situation, which has been going on for too long. We think that the gentleman agreement must be left aside and that the rules must be applied correctly. In a high-level championship like MotoGP, you can’t have people who break the rules and get away with it “said the engineer in question.

Tire pressure data is recorded and verified by Michelin after each Grand Prix. And from this report it emerged that they were four pilots to race with the pressure of the front tire below the regulatory standards in the recent Spanish Grand Prix, namely the winner ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), Jorge Martin (Ducati), Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU). According to the document, Bagnaia would have had less pressure for 25 laps out of 25, Martin for 24, Rins for 14 and Dovizioso for 14. According to the regulations, the drivers can have a lower pressure than established by the rules for half the race, in this case 12 turns. According to what the MotoGP engineer reported to Mat Oxley, no complaint can be made about what happened, precisely because of the gentleman agreement, but having brought the issue out into the open could lead to the application of the rules, perhaps starting from Le Mans French Grand Prix next week.