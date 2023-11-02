“This trip was definitely cheaper than a trip to London.” So on TikToc Roxanne Balciunas, an English woman from Sheffield, with receipts and tickets in hand, told of her 24-hour low-cost trip with her children Cherry and Tayo, aged 6 and 14, to Pisa.

A last minute adventure that included the flight from Manchester, a night in a hotel, a visit to the leaning tower and the artistic beauties of the city, the “best pizza my son has ever eaten”, ice creams and a tour of a souvenir shop to buy some souvenirs to take home before leaving. All for the modest sum of 350 pounds (around 400 euros).

“An alternative – assures Roxanne enthusiastically – cheaper than a day away from home. If we had gone to a theme park we would have spent a couple of hundred pounds a day including food, travel and tickets. Definitely this trip – she says sponsoring the ‘idea on the web – it was cheaper than a trip to London.”