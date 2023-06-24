Eye Juve, Tottenham have Gleison Bremer in their sights. The news came from the British press, in particular “The Telegraph”, specifying that the London club conceded 63 goals last season and intends to strengthen the backlog. Spurs had already thought about Guéhi, but the request from Crystal Palace (70 million euros) held back the operation.

According to the British media, now at the top of Spurs’ wish list would be Bremer, the 26-year-old Brazilian who arrived at the Juventus club last summer from Turin. And other Premier League clubs would also have their eyes on the player, starting with Chelsea and City