2022 as a calendar year is now winding down, but news of various kinds on the next Formula 1 seasons is becoming increasingly rich and interesting: from the possible replacement of the Chinese GP with that of Portugal in 2023 to the eventual entry of the team Andretti in the top flight. Speaking of new team-ups, the hypothesis of another new entry on the starting grid is beginning to emerge insistently from England, which would constitute the eleventh team participant in one of the future world championships.

According to Daily MirrorFormula 1 would be in talks with the Hong Kong billionaire Calvin LoChief Executive Officer of RE Lee International, a leader in the life insurance industry. To support the hypothesis of the English tabloid are the statements made by the entrepreneur himself a Daily Starwho commented on his project concerning entry into F1 as follows: “This sport has entered a new era with growing popularity and a new generation of fans – has explained – but i’m not smart enough to manage the team. Any involvement I would have would be financial. We looked at a current team (Williams, which he approached after the acquisition of the English team by Dorilton Capital, ed) and that’s how the idea of ​​founding a new team was born. There are many opportunities right now“.

In any case, as also happened for other candidates, the main challenge would be to enter F1 as a eleventh team, a hypothesis unwelcome to the competition. Specifically, Lo acknowledged that existing teams are reluctant to back the idea of ​​a new entry, which would dilute their F1 revenues: “I understand the hesitation of the current teams – he added – but if everything comes out of the same pot, what’s the point? If we could somehow make that cake a little bigger, everyone could benefit from itas well as the entire F1″. In conclusion, Lo still admitted that the making of a new team it won’t be possible until 2026.