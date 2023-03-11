Are we already in the silly season?

Over the years the Formula 1 driver market has received the definition of silly season to indicate how the most unexpected and improbable rumors often begin to circulate, but also how many of these often end up being true. Last summer was a perfect example, with Alonso’s transfer to Aston Martin arriving in the general astonishment of the paddock and the even more surreal story of Oscar Piastri, disputed between Alpine and McLaren up to even legal proceedings. In this 2023 however, also thanks to some unexpected results from the first race of the season, in Bahrain, rumors about potential transfers have started circulating earlier than expected, giving way to a sort of incredible fantasy market. The character who is most targeted by this media chaos is the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The renewal that (for now) is not there

The Englishman’s contract with Mercedes is about to expire at the end of the year, he has repeatedly reiterated his desire to continue racing in F1 for at least another couple of seasons and is looking for that eighth world championship which he feels he unjustly lost in the infamous 2021 season finale against Max Verstappen. His renewal with the Brackley team seems obvious, so much so that #44 himself has teased compatriots Damon Hill and Jenson Button, who had seemed to question his will. At the moment, however, Mercedes’ performance on the track is worrying. Everyone expected a step forward from the W14 compared to 2022, instead the exact opposite was seen in Bahrain. In fact, the black-silver arrows have slipped into the role of fourth force, also paying for the leap forward of Aston Martin, a client team of the Stuttgart company. Hamilton also didn’t hold back, publicly declaring that Mercedes to say of him owes him an apology for not listening to him in the development of the new single-seater, keeping the old ‘zero sidepods’ concept. But could all these elements, pigeonholed together, really push Hamilton to leave Mercedes, trying to settle elsewhere?

Ferrari suggestion

There are those who have suggested Aston Martin, but it seems impossible that Lawrence Stroll decides to foot his son in 2024 right now that the team is finally sailing in excellent waters. The reporter of Sky Sports UK Simon Lazenby, however, has launched an even greater suggestion, combining Hamilton’s name with that of Ferrari. “How can a move to Ferrari be ruled out if [la Mercedes] does it stay like this? – said Lazenby speaking to Sky Sports F1 Podcasts – he wants that eighth title so desperately that if Ferrari could stay in the slipstream and be closest to Red Bull [potrebbe pensarci]. He hasn’t signed his contract renewal yet. He’s definitely waiting to see how this year’s car performs. I think the excellent relationship with the team and with Toto will last, but I don’t think a move to Ferrari can ever be ruled out for the pilots, because it’s their dream and he already said it“. In this fantasy, however, it would remain to be clarified who between Sainz and Leclerc should leave room for #44 for what would be a truly epochal transfer on the market for all the implications it would bring with it.