The last few weeks have proved to be particularly tense in relations between the Formula 1 and the highest organ of international motoring, the FIA. In fact, the Circus did not welcome the interference of the federal president at all Mohammed Ben Sulayem in marriage to the $20 billion commercial valuation of F1 made by the Public Investment Fund, a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that has sought to acquire control of the championship from Liberty Media. The American company did not want to sell, but reacted angrily to Ben Sulayem’s tweets which essentially defined “inflated” the evaluation of the PIF. This has led F1 and Liberty lawyers to draw up a harsh letter in which the president of the federation was accused of a “unacceptable intrusion“.

However, according to what emerges from England, more than a clash between F1 and FIA, the one underway would be a real one battle against Ben Sulayem. It is no coincidence that the rumor of a candidacy – sponsored by Formula 1 – of Dave Richards for the 2025 presidential election. Meanwhile colleague of Sky Sports F1 Craig Slater explained that there would be no response from the Federation to the letter sent by the Circus. However, a fruitful conversation is said to be underway between the two parties aimed at calming the climate. The real obstacle to relations would therefore be represented by the leadership style of Ben Sulayem, too attracted to delusions of protagonism.

“There has been no response from the FIA ​​to the letter sent by F1 – Slater told British TV – but I can say that the positive conversations between the two institutions continue. They are carrying on as normal, as it needs to be to ensure the proper functioning of the sport. They tell me that there are useful dialogues at all levels between these two organisations. The problems are related to Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s personal leadership style“, he concluded.